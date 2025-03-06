Yellowjackets fans are still coming to terms with the fact that one of the show's fan-favorite characters is gone, but it looks like there won't be much time to breathe. In a new interview, series star Sophie Nélisse revealed that more death is coming to the series, and that it's going to hit as hard as the first one. We are barely halfway through Season 3, and new episodes roll out on Fridays.

Nélisse talked to Entertainment Weekly about the Yellowjackets set tradition of throwing "death parties" to the cast members who are killed off in the show. Some of the actors who were "gifted" with those parties in Season 2 were Ella Purnell (Fallout) and Juliette Lewis (The Hateful Eight). In Season 3, Simone Kessell (Critical Incident) was the one who kicked off the first death party, and Nélisse stressed that adult Lottie's party wasn't the only one they threw.

"We had to throw a couple this season. Courtney [Eaton, who plays young Lottie] and I hosted one for this very special person. We bought tombstones, we had this collage of pictures that we'd gathered from everyone on set that we were rolling on the TV. We had a little pamphlet with their face on it and just posters everywhere and we ordered a really crazy cake."

Who Else Is At Risk In 'Yellowjackets'?