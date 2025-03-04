Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3.

The longer Yellowjackets goes on, the more we get to know its characters, and the more we get to know the characters, the more we can tell when someone isn’t acting like themselves. We’re seeing it now with Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), who has been angry at everyone and everything. It’s understandable, really; the longer they’re in the wilderness, the more it affects them as people. But it’s not just the past timeline where characters are starting to shift — there’s one particular character in the adult timeline who may not be who they say they are. Taissa (Tawny Cypress) may seem like she hasn’t changed, but one specific moment in Season 3 so far has us wondering if maybe her sleepwalking persona, “Other Tai,” is more in control than we’ve realized.

Taissa Isn't Acting Like Herself in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3

Image via Showtime

It's undeniable that something is off with Taissa this season, but it initially seemed like a case of the writers just not knowing what to do with her character. Now, it’s becoming more and more evident that something else might be going on. We already know that Taissa struggles with sleepwalking, and that she has a sleepwalking persona she refers to as “Other Tai.” This version of her is dark and twisted; she sits in trees, she eats dirt, and she looks at people like she’s staring straight through them. “Other Tai” has emerged often in the wilderness, and occasionally in the adult timeline in Season 1, but starts to make more appearances throughout Season 2 — the biggest of which involves her and Simone (Rukiya Bernard) getting into a car accident. This is the moment where it feels as though Tai may have completely flipped personas, having hallucinations in the hospital and seeing the darker version of herself in the mirror.

Season 3 has introduced a much happier version of Taissa, which you’d think would be a good thing, except there are still some glaring problems that she’s clearly not addressing. For starters, her and Simone’s marriage is completely on the fritz, and Simone won’t let Taissa talk to their son. Taissa does fight this a bit, but ultimately drops it after a brief phone conversation in favor of living her new life with Van (Lauren Ambrose). One night, she ends up suggesting that they go for dinner at a fancy restaurant, where they ultimately dine and dash on the bill — but the aftermath of this event really solidifies the possible return of “Other Tai.”

Has “Other Tai” Been Around the Entire Time in ‘Yellowjackets’?