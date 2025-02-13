The critically acclaimed psychological drama series Yellowjackets is returning for its third season. The second season premiered nearly two years ago in March 2023, wrapping in May, leaving fans hanging for a lengthy period of nearly two years. The star-studded cast, boasting big names such as Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Companion star Sophie Thatcher, will return for the show's latest batch of episodes, following up on season 2 and further exploring Yellowjackets' terrifying ensemble of characters. The third season will also add two-time Oscar winner, Hilary Swank to its impressive cast list.

The premise of Yellowjackets follows a high school girls' soccer team (naturally called the Yellowjackets) who, in the year 1996, survive a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness, with the girls being left stranded in the wild for 19 months before being discovered. The series chronicles the events of the girls' survival during those 19 months, along with their struggles as grown women in modern times, still haunted by the traumatic events of their harrowing stint in isolation. It's a haunting character study, and one of the more thematically-compelling drama series airing today.

Yellowjackets has received wide acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The series has also been nominated for 10 Primetime Emmys between its two seasons, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci.

Is 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Streaming?

Yellowjackets will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+ with Showtime. Showtime initially had its own streaming service viewers could subscribe to, which is where the first two seasons of Yellowjackets premiered (alongside the discontinued Showtime cable network). However, the service was rebranded and packaged into Paramount+ in January 2024, meaning fans of the series will need a bundled subscription to watch the third season of Yellowjackets, as well as any additional Showtime series, such as the Dexter prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin or Bryan Cranston-starring drama, Your Honor.

For those who wish to purchase a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription, the current monthly cost is $12.99/month. If you wish to purchase an annual subscription, it'll run you $119.99.

When Will 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Release?

Season 3 of Yellowjackets will premiere on Friday, February 14, 2025. Yellowjackets' third season will consist of 10 episodes, similar to its previous two seasons. Yellowjackets season 3 will also continue a recent trend of debuting multiple episodes at the beginning of the season, with the remaining episodes trickling out on a weekly basis. The first two episodes of the season will be released on February 14, giving fans a little extra for their patience after the show's long hiatus, while the rest of the season will drop episodes weekly, culminating in Yellowjackets' season 3 finale on April 13, 2025.

Can You Watch 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 without a Paramount+ Subscription?

Unfortunately, there is no way to watch Yellowjackets season 3 without a subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime. Seeing as neither Showtime's streaming service nor its cable network exists anymore, Paramount+ with Showtime is the only way for fans to catch up with the Yellowjackets. However, the first season of Yellowjackets is currently streaming on Netflix for those with a subscription to the streaming service, along with a plethora of Showtime's most popular series.

Watch the Trailer for 'Yellowjackets' Season 3

The official trailer for Yellowjackets season 3, set to Drowning Pool's iconic song, "Bodies", features more chilling developments for everyone's favorite cannibals, both in the past and present. The first half of the trailer focuses on the past events of our demented heroines losing their minds in the woods as they hunt down their friends and partake in cannibalistic rituals, showing what these teens are willing to do to survive another day. Meanwhile, in modern day, our surviving protagonists are reckoning with the consequences of their actions all those years ago, as decades-old secrets begin to resurface.

The synopsis for Yellowjackets season 3 reads as follows:

"In season three, as summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory—the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued. In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface. As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?"

What's the Episode Schedule for 'Yellowjackets' Season 3?

For those who want a detailed breakdown of season 3's release schedule, look no further than the handy guide below.

Episode: Title: Release Date: 1 "It Girl" Friday, February 14, 2025 2 "Dislocation" Friday, February 14, 2025 3 "Them's the Brakes" Sunday, February 23, 2025 4 "12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis" Sunday, March 2, 2025 5 "Did Tai Do That?" Sunday, March 9, 2025 6 "Thanksgiving (Canada)" Sunday, March 16, 2025 7 "Croak" Sunday, March 23, 2025 8 "A Normal, Boring Life" Sunday, March 30, 2025 9 "How the Story Ends" Sunday, April 6, 2025 10 "Full Circle" Sunday, April 13, 2025

Other Series to Watch If You Love 'Yellowjackets'

If you've caught up on Yellowjackets but are looking for another similar series to binge, here are a few great suggestions.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' (2021)

While far from a masterpiece, Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer makes for a fun companion piece to the 1997 film of the same name, harkening back to 90s slashers while telling its own pulpy tale. The 2021 series follows a similar story to the '97 cult classic, centering on a group of teenagers who are stalked by a mysterious killer, a year after they cover up a fatal accident which occurred the previous summer. Starring Madison Iseman, I Know What You Did Last Summer does suffer from some weak writing and some half-baked ideas, but it remains an entertaining time for slasher fans, while fans of the original may have to forgive some of the series' shortcomings. But with the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel releasing in summer 2025, there's no better time to catch up on this enjoyable show.

'The Creep Tapes' (2024-)

Based on the Creep films starring Mark Duplass, AMC+'s The Creep Tapes follows the series' titular sinister killer in an anthology series which chronicles several different victims of the Creep (who goes by various different aliases) over the years. Mark Duplass' unsettling portrayal of the Creep is easily what makes both the films and this series so captivating, with each tape offering new insight into his twisted mindset. It's a thrilling time for fans of both the Creep films and the horror genre at large.

'Sharp Objects' (2018)

For fans of psychological dramas, the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects is a must-watch. The series stars Academy Award-nominee Amy Adams as Camille Preaker, a crime reporter who returns to her hometown after many years to solve the murder of two young girls, while also facing the demons of her past. What may sound like a rather typical crime drama is far from it, as the series - written by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, who also wrote the novel which the series is based on - features a complex narrative full of twists and turns we dare not ruin for you. It's psychological storytelling at its finest, all the while showcasing some of Amy Adams' finest work.