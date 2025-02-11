This Valentine's Day, Yellowjackets returns to take us back to the wilderness with Season 3. The Canadian wilderness will look a lot different from the snow-capped woods introduced to us in the debut season as the summer fully arrives. However, don’t expect a season of warmth and relief. For the stranded girls in the '90s timeline, this is anything but an ordinary summer, especially now that they’re without shelter— thanks to Coach Ben, who set their only refuge ablaze (yes, we’re convinced he’s guilty) in a silent rebellion against their terrifying descent into cannibalism. In the present timeline, the stakes are just as high, and with Natalie’s (Juliette Lewis) death hanging over everything, it’s anyone’s guess how things will unfold. As we count down the days to the premiere, Showtime is building the excitement with brand-new stills to keep us on edge.

Looking through the images, one particularly stands out from the rest. In what looks like a scene captured after a round of the dangerous card game that decides who gets to run for their life, teen Shauna (Sophie Nelisse) is seen pouncing on Mari (Alexa Barajas), biting her on the hand. A closer look reveals this might not just be an attack to prepare Mari for the pyre, but an actual cold-blooded feast on human flesh. It's a terrifying sight that teases that perhaps Yellowjackets could go darker with its depiction of cannibalism. Ranking second in eerie order is an image of teen Lotti (Courtney Eaton) creeping up on teen Travis (Kevin Alves) who appears to have come away to have some alone time. There's also a glimpse at the tiny huts that the girls have improvised for their new home, built under the leadership of the very resourceful teen Natalie (Sophie Thatcher).

Things appear more lighthearted in the present timeline, with adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) bonding with her teenage daughter, Callie (Sarah Desjardins) as they both laugh over something on her phone. Another warm moment comes from the will-they-will-they-not pair, Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and Van (Lauren Ambrose). Van appears to be sick and is getting some much-needed care from Taissa. Then, of course, there's Misty (Christina Ricci) who looks to have resumed her Citizen Detective duty as she dubiously eyes an unseen individual and appears to be recording them with her phone.

Season 3 Will Show Teen Shauna at Her Most "Unhinged"