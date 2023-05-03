As hit series Yellowjackets reaches its halfway point in Season 2, the team of showrunners geared up to start working on the story for Season 3 (the series received an early renewal in December). The team gathered, celebrated Day One and… stopped. As the WGA announced that screenwriters were going on strike, the Yellowjackets team adhered to it and production was halted.

The information was shared on Twitter by series showrunner and co-creator Ashley Lyle. The showrunner commented on how fun it was to be back to work on the project, but made it absolutely clear that the team will wait for as long as necessary until the Writers’ Guild reaches a fair deal with studios. She also used the strike hashtags to show support for fellow writers:

Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u #unionstrong

Other Writing Teams Voice Their Support of the Strike

The Yellowjackets team isn’t the only one to stop their activities in support of the writers’ strike. Yesterday, the writing teams from series like Cobra Kai, Abbott Elementary, and all the late-night shows (including John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, Bill Maher, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers) announced they were also crossing their arms. It was a given that all writers’ rooms would participate, but it’s important to voice their support so the public (and studios) fully understands that writers’ demands can’t be ignored.

The remainder of the second season of Yellowjackets is scheduled to continue airing weekly. The true impact of the writers’ strike will become clearer for wider audiences when current seasons wrap and the next ones get delayed. Ideally, studios would sit down to talk with the WGA and reach a fair deal before this delay becomes massive, but as some screenwriters made clear, the negotiations at this point are far from ideal.

As the week progresses, it’s likely that you’ll see similar announcements from other writers’ rooms in support of the strike. The demands range from fair wages to ending the practice of writers having to work for free and banning the use of AI-generated content. At this point, studios only tried to compromise on some issues, while refusing to even discuss several demands – which is what prompted the strike to start.

Yellowjackets airs weekly on Showtime. You can also stream it on Paramount+. You can also check out Ashley Lyle's tweet below: