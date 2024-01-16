The Big Picture Fan-favorite series Yellowjackets will not return for season 3 until 2025, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating its next outing, especially after Season 2's shocking finale.

The series blends horror, gore, trauma, and mysteries to create a gripping and suspenseful experience for the audience.

The show features two sets of cast members, depicting the survivors in both their teenage years and the present day, with critical acclaim and Emmy wins for its performances and unique storylines.

Yellowjacket fans heads up, the fan-favorite series will not return for season 3 till 2025, Deadline has reported. The acclaimed series was in pre-production before the historic writers’ strike began in May last year, with the writer's room reopening back up in September when a tentative deal was reached. Since its debut, the series has given us two gripping seasons and as a result, its next outing is highly anticipated.

The series co-created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson seamlessly marries elements of horror and gore with trauma and mysteries to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. It follows the lives of the survivors of a plane crash, a girls' soccer team who were stranded in the wilderness for nineteen months, and examines how the trauma still haunts their lives and continues to affect them many years after their rescue.

The series has two sets of cast members, with the first portraying the survivors during their teen years in 1996, and another set playing the characters in the present day. Over the course of two seasons, the series has been acclaimed for its performances, vision, and most bizarre storylines. Yellowjackets debuted in 2021, garnering critical acclaim and massive viewership which led to an instant renewal. The freshman season has a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and several Emmy wins. Ahead of the premiere of the second season – which also garnered critical acclaim – another season was greenlit which will now debut in 2025.

What to Expect From ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3

Close

At the end of season 2, many storylines were wrapped up while several new ones introduced, so fans can expect the series to pick up the pieces where it left off. The season finale gave us a couple of shockers which are sure to attract the audience's return for the upcoming season, though fans will have to wait for over a year to see the aftermath of the reveals. The series ensemble cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Sophie Nélisse, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Ella Purnell, and Steven Krueger. The acclaimed series also stars Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Juliette Lewis, Sophie Thatcher, Simone Kessell, and Courtney Eaton. Further rounding off the cast are Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson, Kevin Alves, Andres Soto, and more.

Yellowjackets season 1 and 2 are available on Showtime and several other streaming apps. You can find out more about what to expect from Season 3 with our guide here.

Yellowjackets A wildly talented high school girls' soccer team become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness. Release Date November 14, 2021 Creator Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Cast Juliette Lewis Melanie Lynskey , Tawny Cypress , Christina Ricci Main Genre Drama Genres Thriller , Drama , Mystery , Horror Rating TV-MA Seasons 2

Watch Here