Showtime has announced the seaosn three renewal of Yellowjackets, one of the most successful series on the network right now. This comes months ahead of the series' second season premiere on March 24, 2023.

Yellowjackets originally premiered on the network on November 14, 2021, and was met with universal praise from both critics and audiences. The series currently holds a highly coveted 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and has also received seven Emmy nominations. The first season averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms, making it the second-most streamed series in Showtime's history as a network. This makes the decision to fast-track the production of the third season, even before the second season's premiere, seem like an absolute no-brainer.

Of the decision to renew the series for a third season, Chris McCarthy, who serves as President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, said, “With Yellowjacket’s runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season three now.” He continued, saying that “[t]he show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne and the SHOWTIME team, for turning this into such a success.”

Yellowjackets tells the story of an American girls' high school soccer team whose plane crashes while flying over Canada. The team, now stuck in the Canadian wilderness, are left to survive on their own for nineteen months. The series splits its timeline between the time of the crash, in 1996, and 2021, showing the survivors' current lives. The series draws from previous survival story series, such as Lost, while also creating its own niche in the genre, with a heavy focus on character building and a cast consisting primarily of women.

The series is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. The series stars Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey, Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress among others. The first season is available to stream now through Showtime, and is available on several streaming apps. Season 2 of the series will premiere on non-linear platforms on March 24, 2023. Until then, however, you can check out the trailer for Season 1 below.