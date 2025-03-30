Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 8, "A Normal, Boring Life."

The latest episode of Yellowjackets leaves us on yet another gut-churning cliffhanger when, after being given their first real chance to go home, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), Tai (Jasmine Savoy Brown), and Lottie (Courtney Eaton) reject rescue. And to raise the stakes that much higher, Shauna isn't letting anyone go home. Just last week, the Yellowjackets were taken by surprise when a research team stumbled upon their camp while they were eating what was left of Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) — RIP! In her shocked mental state, which is already pretty skewed to begin with, Lottie straight-up axes one of the researchers in the head and begins feasting on his brains. Despite this terrible first impression, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) is determined to work things out and get the team home. However, not all of the girls are so ready to jump at this particular rescue plan.

During a conversation with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at SXSW, co-showrunners Ashley Lyle and Jonathan Lisco and producer Drew Comins spoke about Lottie, Shauna, and Tai's shocking decision to stay in the wilderness. While Shauna is the one who demands everyone else also stay, Lottie is the first to boldly say she's not going anywhere. When asked whether Shauna and Tai would've decided to stay if Lottie hadn't gotten the ball rolling, Comins told Nemiroff, "That is a really good question. I don't know." Lyle went on to explain that "all three of them have very different motivations for staying, and I think each one is valid for that character. Lottie is the catalyst, but I don't know that she's the game-changer in that respect."

Shauna Doesn't Worship the Wilderness, But She Knows How to Use It

Image via Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

While Tai's decision remains slightly shrouded in mystery — and possibly linked to other Tai — Lisco and Lyle went on to shine a light on how Lottie's choice enables Shauna to follow through on her instincts. Lisco explained:

"Here's my answer, which differs just a tiny bit in terms of nuance. I think Shauna might have had that impulse, but once Lottie started the ball rolling, she said, 'Oh, now I can actually deploy my impulse and make it work because I've got the credibility of, like, our shaman character undergirding the movement to stay.'"

Lyle went on to say, "We see multiple times this season that Shauna is very savvy in how she relates to and uses Lottie’s beliefs and Lottie's influence." While Shauna is far from a true believer herself, she knows how to use Lottie's twisted wilderness religion for her own agenda. "She understands the power of it without necessarily adhering to it, but absolutely knows how to twist it to her own devices," said Lyle.

Check out the rest of Nemiroff's conversation with Lyle, Lisco, Comins, and Bart Nickerson​​​​​. Yellowjackets Season 3 is available on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.