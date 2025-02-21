Summary Welcome to a new episode of Collider Ladies Night with Yellowjackets star Sarah Desjardins.

During her Ladies Night conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Desjardins looked back on her experience making Impulse with Maddie Hasson, and ahead to her work on the upcoming Tron movie, Tron: Ares.

And, of course, Desjardins dug into the latest episodes of Yellowjackets, covering what draws Callie to Lottie, what it was like seeing Melanie Lynskey deliver that line in Episode 3, and more.

[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Yellowjackets, Season 3, Episode 3, "Dislocation."]Raise your hand if you judged Callie way too soon during Season 1 of Yellowjackets. Callie is the only teenager in the present day timeline, and she often acts like it. She’s moody, rarely listens to her parents and, in Season 1, Episode 5, crossed a major line by wearing Jackie’s (Ella Purnell) Yellowjackets jersey as a Halloween costume. Sure, one could label that bratty, if not cruel behavior, but as Sarah Desjardins pointed out during her Collider Ladies Night interview, we can’t forget that Callie is a child, and she’s a child that’s been subjected to quite a few head-spinning and disturbing situations courtesy of her parents' (Melanie Lynskey and Warren Kole) twisted past and present.

While Callie appears to be keeping it somewhat cool at the start of Season 3, there’s no doubt there’s a lot bubbling up underneath because, as Jeff explains, Callie just witnessed her mother’s friends wearing animal masks chasing her through the woods with knives, she shot one of them, and then saw Natalie (Juliette Lewis) die. Sure, they arrived at Lottie’s (Simone Kessell) wellness center with “five Dateline’s worth of problems,” but the problems they added to that list while there changed the game big time for Callie. In the first few episodes of Season 3, we start to get a sense of how.

With the first three episodes of Yellowjackets Season 3 now available to stream on Paramount+, Desjardins swung by the Collider Ladies Night studio to explain how she took the character from a seemingly stereotypical bratty teenager, to a highly determined - and often manipulative - young adult who’s been heavily shaped by her mother’s mysterious past and will stop at nothing to get answers.

Callie Is So Much More Than a “Stereotypical, Bratty Teenager”

"They made it very clear to me from the beginning that that's not the intention or where we're gonna land."