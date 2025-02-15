At this point in Yellowjackets, everyone has their theories of what is really going down in the wilderness. Are the girls reacting to a stronger force that pushes them to do sinister things? Or did they all just lose their minds after surviving a plane crash and start imagining things? Series star Sarah Desjardins (Dead Boy Detectives) has a theory, and was happy to share it with Collider during a press event for the show's Season 3 with Perri Nemiroff.

Desjardins' character Callie is one of the few in the series that didn't get to experience the events in the wilderness. In the Season 3 premiere, she just grows tired of beating around the bush and asks Lottie (Simone Kessell) point-blank what the heck happened to them in the woods. We are yet to know what kind of answer the character received, but the actor is pretty sure she knows if there's something unnatural controlling the women:

“Real me, I’m a big supernatural girly, so I believe that there’s something else going on in there, especially with everything I’ve read in the scripts and everything that’s taken place. Again, for me, I think part of what scares Callie so much is the energy that she’s feeling is like, 'What is that?' There’s no way there’s no supernatural element there. It feels like a foreign body within her, like a foreign energy.”

Can The Answer to "It" Be Callie Herself?