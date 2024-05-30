The Big Picture Season 3 of Yellowjackets is currently filming in Vancouver with the cast sharing updates on their characters in a new set video.

The cast is all smiles in the new video despite a dark and twisted season ahead!

Showrunner Ashley Lyle notes that the new season will harken back to the vibe of Season 1.

The Yellowjackets have become synonymous with their current environment. With Season 3 currently filming in Vancouver, a new set video shared on the show's official Instagram account teases more trouble for the team as the cast films various sequences for the much-anticipated season. In the video post captioned "Welcome back, Yellowjackets," the cast officially welcomes the fans to the production set as several actors share updates on their characters and show some scenes being filmed.

The video begins with Sophie Thatcher and Jasmin Savoy Brown whooping in celebration. Fans have definitely not seen the last of Walter, as the video cuts to Elijah Wood coming out of his trailer. "Yes, Walter is back," he says. Lexa Brajas reveals that she has begun filming scenes which her character, Mari, is in for Season 3. Keeyah King sits in front of her trailer and welcomes viewers to Season 3. She plays Akilah, and her trailer is labeled "Teen Akilah." Is there a possibility of meeting Adult Akilah in Season 3? "We have begun Season 3. Very, very excited; we're all here. We've all gathered in Vancouver, and filming has just begun," Wood narrates, and the video shows a montage of the cast and crew. Some of the cast are in their unmistakable costumes already! Kelvin Alves stands before a boom mic as he shoots his scenes for the day.

What to Expect In 'Yellowjackets' Season 3

Details about the third season have not yet been released, but the cast and creatives have teased some bits and pieces in interviews. While talking to TheWrap while attending GLAAD awards, series creator Ashley Lyle teased a much better, if more feral, time for the girls, saying, "I will say we see Season 3 as a little bit of a return to Season 1 in terms of the vibe, though. All I will say is that the girls have been out there for a while, and they're thriving." Melanie Lynskey also told Collider that "things are going to get very dark for Shauna." There's still a lot for the show, which is embroiled in mystery, to explore in the upcoming season.

The expansive Yellowjackets cast also includes Christina Ricci (Wednesday), Tawny Cypress, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Courtney Eaton, Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Nélisse, Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Jason Ritter (A Million Little Things), Nuha Jes Izman (FBI), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (The Borgias), Steven Kruger (The Originals) and Nia Sondaya.

The premiere date for Season 3 has yet to be revealed, but Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Showtime with Paramount+.

Yellowjackets A wildly talented high school girls' soccer team become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness. Release Date November 14, 2021 Creator Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Cast Juliette Lewis Melanie Lynskey , Tawny Cypress , Christina Ricci Main Genre Drama Network Showtime Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

