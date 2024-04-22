The Big Picture Yellowjackets Season 3 begins filming in mid-May, according to Melanie Lynskey.

Lynskey teased a darker season ahead for Shauna, which is saying something given what she's been through in the first two seasons.

Shauna's storyline is likely to get darker in both the past and present timelines.

While it will certainly be a while before we head back into the wilderness for Season 3 of Yellowjackets, and likely even longer still before we get answers to some of the show's biggest mysteries. But for the cast, it's almost time to head back up to Canada to film the next installment of the captivating drama series. Before hopping on a plane for the Great White North, Melanie Lynskey stopped by Collider to chat with Maggie Lovitt about her other new drama series, The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

While Lynskey couldn't reveal any specific plot details about the upcoming episodes she was able to tell Lovitt about a meeting she recently had with the writers — presumably showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson — and things are not looking brighter for Shauna any time soon. Lynskey told Collider:

"I just had a conversation with them like a week ago, with our writers about the course of the season. I mean, I do know, one of them said ‘Things are going to get very dark for Shauna’ and I was like, 'get?!' I don’t— that’s—."

When Lovitt pointed out "it’s already been dark" Lynskey couldn't help but agree, saying "Yeah, seemed pretty dark the last two seasons." From Lynskey's comments its also not clear which Shauna things are about to get darker for — or if, in fact, it's both. As Yellowjackets follows the same characters through two different time periods — present day and the mid 1990s — its entirely likely things are taking a turn for the worst for both Lynskey's present-day Shauna, as well as Sophie Nélisse's 90s Shauna.

At the end of Season 2, the younger Shauna and her fellow Yellowjackets were left out in the cold after Coach Scott (Steven Krueger) burned their cabin down. Meanwhile, the future doesn't look too bright either as Shauna and the other survivors must figure out where they stand after Misty (Christina Ricci) accidentally murdered Natalie (Juliette Lewis). Not to mention Shauna's daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) getting more and more entangled in her mother's criminal activities.

When Does 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Start Filming?

Lynskey was able to reveal one more exciting bit of news — she's heading back to Vancouver to begin filming the third season next month. She told Lovitt, "We start filming in mid-May. So going back up." And us fans aren't the only ones excited to see what happens next. Lynskey went on to say that she's "so so so excited," to get back to the hit series.

Yellowjackets Season 3 does not yet have a release window, but stay tuned at Collider for more news as it becomes available, and don't miss Lovitt's full conversation with Lynskey and the cast of The Tattooist of Auschwitz. You can stream the first two seasons of Yellowjackets on Paramount+.

Yellowjackets A wildly talented high school girls' soccer team become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness. Release Date November 14, 2021 Creator Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Cast Juliette Lewis Melanie Lynskey , Tawny Cypress , Christina Ricci Seasons 2 Network Showtime Streaming Service(s) Paramount+

