Shauna Sadecki (Melanie Lynskey) is clearly powerful and savvy enough to lead the Yellowjackets in her own right, even if she is low on karma points. So why does it seem like Teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) is being manipulated by Melissa (Jenna Burgess)?

In the Yellowjackets Season 3 premiere, Melissa first tries to cozy up to Shauna by taking her side against Mari (Alexa Barajas) and saying mean things about Mari behind her back. She later follows Shauna to her stillborn son's hidden burial site. After a brief confrontation, they start making out, and in the third episode, this pattern repeats. However nice it is to see Shauna get some romantic attention, this relationship is clearly toxic.

Melissa Is Clearly Making a Power Play With Shauna in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3

For starters, Melissa "woos" Shauna, so to speak, by telling her that while everyone is afraid of her, she isn't. That's a way of further isolating Shauna from the others. She encourages Shauna to lash out at them and be controlling. "That's f*cking power," Melissa says in awe after Shauna successfully whips the jury against Coach Scott (Steven Krueger) in Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 4. With her help, by the way. Melissa intimidates Gen (Vanessa Prasad) into changing her vote, which creates a ripple effect throughout the makeshift jury. The two of them invalidate every single point that Nat (Sophie Thatcher), Misty (Samantha Hanratty), and Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown) make during the trial by glaring at the jury until enough of them comply. Because of them, Ben is probably going to die very soon.

It's becoming apparent that Melissa doesn't just want to be Shauna's girlfriend; she wants to be her right hand after they make some kind of power grab together. Moreover, it feels like Melissa is taking advantage of Shauna's grief. She's still not over the death of her son. Heck, she's still not over Jackie's (Ella Purnell) death. With Melissa encouraging her worst instincts, things could get really scary. She's not so much in Shauna's corner as she is the devil on her shoulder.

What is Shauna going to do with this power? Think about it: there has to be a reason that Shauna grew up to be more domestic than any of her fellow killer cannibal survivors. She must be compensating for something somehow worse. Whatever she did in the wilderness scared her straight — no pun intended. Ready those antlers, because I think we're seeing the start of that "Dark Shauna" turn now.

This ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Storyline Could Be Bad News for Melissa Too