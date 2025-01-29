Fans of Yellowjackets are still reeling from the trailer for Season 3 that dropped last week. One of the characters that we're most curious to see again is Shauna (Sophie Nélisse). After going through another major trauma, we don't know how she'll behave with the rest of the group. Luckily for Collider readers, we were able to ask Nélisse herself while she was at Sundance promoting her new movie Two Women.

During the interview, Nélisse spoke to Collider Ladies Night host Perri Nemiroff about the events from Season 2 that shaped the character and teased a bit of what we can expect for Season 3. The new trailer hinted at how Shauna will likely become even more unhinged in the new episodes, but Nélisse had a lot more to share about Shauna's headspace:

"It's been really fun. She's had such a beautiful arc every season. I think Season 2 really showcased all of the grief, and she's undergone so much loss, and I think she's kind of isolated herself from the group. So now, we find her in Season 3 at a place in her life where she's got nothing else to lose. She is in so much pain, but she can't handle it herself, so I think she needs to let go of that anger on other people. So I think she'll be very unhinged and very scary, very unpredictable, and like I said, nothing to lose. So, she's kind of unstoppable this season."

Adult Shauna Also Has a Lot Going on in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3

Victoria Will/Paramount+

Of course, this is one half of the story. In the trailer, we see that adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is also going to be ruthless in Season 3. She states that "the only way to be safe is to be the only one left," which suggests that she may not care about any of her fellow Yellowjackets going forward. So, more than ever, both versions of Shauna will be in sync with how they feel about the mess they're in.

Aside from Nélisse, the Season 3 cast of Yellowjackets also features Christina Ricci (Wednesday), Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby), Tawny Cypress (The Equalizer), Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Bombshell), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy).

Yellowjackets Season 3 premieres on February 14. You can check out the trailer below.