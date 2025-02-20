Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3.

Few series have explored the intricacies of trauma as horrifically well as Showtime's Yellowjackets. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, this series has astounded (and unnerved) viewers with its story of young girls stranded in the wilderness, the atrocities they commit trying to survive, and how these acts leave them as fractured adults. Each season has offered a deeper look at the impact of this time on the characters, with the show flashing back and forth between their young and adult selves to reveal not only what they were forced to do but how these actions stay with them for the rest of their lives. Yet even in a series about damaged people, there is one character who, unfortunately, stands out from all the rest: Shauna Shipman (Sophie Nélisse). She has suffered more than anyone else, yet Season 3 depicts just what happens to someone when all they've recently known is pain and bloodshed. It's caused her to become one of Yellowjackets' most menacing characters, with the show making it clear that things will likely only get so, so much worse for her from here.

Shauna Has Lost Everything in 'Yellowjackets'

Image via Showtime

So much of Yellowjackets plays off of the high school archetypes that viewers already know well, with Shauna acting as the shy lackey to popular girl and team captain Jackie Taylor (Ella Purnell). Their friendship didn't stop Shauna from secretly sleeping with Jackie's long-time boyfriend Jeff (Jack DePew) and ultimately stepping out of the girl's shadow after the crash, with the equalizing power of the wilderness giving her the confidence to stand up for herself. Alongside other self-sufficient characters like Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), Shauna takes on the role of butcher, carving up whatever game the girls can hunt and trying her best to hide her growing pregnancy from the rest of the group. Eventually, everyone finds out, with Jackie's discovery of the father's identity leading to a huge blowup between the best friends and Jackie storming outside to sleep... not realizing that winter is about to begin. The Season 1 finale sees Shauna rushing out into the snow to find Jackie's frozen corpse, horrified by the realization that a petty argument has robbed her of her best friend. Losing someone so close to you is a brutal, heartwrenching experience — something Shauna experiences again after she gives birth to a stillborn baby in Season 2.

While other shows have focused on a group of characters stranded in an inhospitable place, few are as inventively disturbing as Yellowjackets — and even within its already unnerving premise, even fewer have faced as difficult (to put it lightly) of a time as Shauna Shipman. She certainly isn't the only one to suffer tremendous loss, but nobody's hardship has been so visceral, as this once-sweet character had her emotions and body torn apart — figuratively and, in the case of her stillborn baby, literally — in some of the show's most unsettling moments. Pair this with her sadness over not only losing her best friend but the guilt of inadvertently driving her to her death, and it's clear that Shauna has experienced some of the worst things this gruesome show has to offer. Unfortunately for this character and all of her fans who just want her to be happy, Yellowjackets recognizes something that most shows forget: pain and trauma aren't reserved for one storyline across a few episodes, which explains why Shauna is acting the way she is in the show's Season 3 premiere.

Shauna Isn’t Afraid of Drawing a Little Blood in 'Yellowjackets'

Image via Paramount+

While it's never right to try and compare trauma, it's undeniable that nobody else on Yellowjackets has lost as much as Shauna. Yet while an adult may see all she's gone through and recognize that the girl needs special care, the people around her are other (very traumatized) young people, meaning that while they try to support her, Shauna is left to cope with her pain in the only way she's learned how. Her role as the group's butcher has taught Shauna that violence is the way to make it out of the wilderness, and as she is still just a teen, she's learning what it means to live with the knowledge that slicing through things is how she contributes to the world around her. Combine this with things like her "playing" with Jackie's corpse, nearly beating Lottie (Courtney Eaton) to death after the loss of her baby, and having to carve apart a young boy she once cared for to finally satiate the group's hunger, and it's clear that Shauna's mind has come to associate bloodshed and suffering with surviving in this harsh world.

Despite all of the clear signs that something is wrong with her, Yellowjackets' latest season sees the rest of the team more content to let Shauna stew in her own anger than actually try to address what is happening to her. This is the fruition of Shauna's twisted development, as being left on her own sees the connections her mind had begun to bridge between her role as butcher and coping with pain solidify in the worst way possible. It is also what causes her to not only sneer at the others' attempts at optimism — any optimism she's ever felt has been met only with death, so why should they feel any hope? — but also lash out with violence when faced with any issue. Shauna was an impressionable, gentle girl when this all started, yet the wilderness seized on that malleability and ingrained her with the hollow knowledge that any potential for happiness will only be met with pain, and that the only way to survive is to act as the brutal carnivore this group needs. It's what turned her into the character we meet in the Season 3 premiere and, since it seems like everyone is too focused on their own power struggles, foreshadows her becoming even more brutal as the season goes on.

In ‘Yellowjackets,’ Only the Strong (and Slightly Homicidal) Survive