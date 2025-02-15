If you watched the premiere of Yellowjackets Season 3, you probably noticed that there's something different about both versions of Lottie (Courtney Eaton and Simone Kessell). Her younger version is having a different reaction to the events that are taking place in the woods, and her older self is...free. Away from the wellness center and letting her hair down at Shauna's (Melanie Lynskey) house, she is definitely on a much less dark path than when the series began. During an interview with Collider, Kessell talked about this new version of Lottie.

With two episodes out, there's still a lot to happen to Lottie and the other women in this season of Yellowjackets. However, Kessell was able to tease a bit about her character's journey to Collider's Perri Nemiroff. The actor talked about where Lottie is (mentally) in Season 3 and revealed what could be the downside of the character's new behavior:

"I think she has no grounding in Season 3. I think she’s euphoric, and I think she’s really having a childlike moment. I played her very light because I wanted to play her with big eyes and just delighted with life and playing each moment as it comes rather than commanding. She’s really euphoric, but she’s incredibly vulnerable, and that was so wonderful to play."

There Is Still a Lot to Be Uncovered In 'Yellowjackets' Season 3