After finally getting to see some first-look images from the highly anticipated Season 3 of Yellowjackets, fans are buzzing to know everything that's going down in the new batch of episodes. Fortunately for Collider readers, Sophie Thatcher sat down with our Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff during Collider Ladies Night to promote Heretic and was kind enough to dedicate a couple of minutes to the Showtime hit series we can't stop talking about.

During the conversation, there was no dancing around spoilers. You can't talk about Season 3 without talking about Natalie's (Juliette Lewis) death, especially because it directly affects the younger version of the character played by Thatcher. The actor revealed some of the challenges that come with sharing a character with the world-famous star of movies like Natural Born Killers and what will be different coming into the new season:

"Going to Season 3, I do have a sense of freedom, and I'm a little bit less obsessed with pinpointing the voice — I mean, it's probably in me now. But I think there was a little bit more freedom and I could play around, and I was less pressured. The first season I was just like, 'I don't know if I'm comparable to her or as intense as her.' That was always my biggest fear, that I wasn't as intense as her. But I think in Season 3, you start to see more intensity, and that I felt more room to play around. It was also, with Season 3, less pressure on myself because I've been doing it for a while."

What Do We Know About 'Yellowjackets' Season 3?

The biggest difference that Yellowjackets viewers will feel from now on is that there will be no counterpoint to Natalie in the present-day timeline, and the series will no longer juxtapose her actions in the wilderness to what happens to her as an adult. At the same time, we now know when and how Natalie's story ends, which means we'll see the character in a different light this time around.

While speaking with Nemiroff, Thatcher revealed that she's already finished filming. "I finished two weeks ago. I wrapped earlier than some people. But I think it will be a satisfying season," she explained. Despite the loss of her future timeline counterpart, Thatcher is confident "it'll be a really good season." So far, Showtime has kept details of the new episodes under wraps, but we do know that some new major names like Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Joel McHale (Community) are joining the cast and that Once Upon a Time and House star Jennifer Morrison is directing at least one episode.

Showtime is yet to reveal a release window for Yellowjackets Season 3. Stick with Collider to find out more news as soon as it is announced and don't miss Thatcher's full episode of Collider Ladies Night when it arrives this weekend.