Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 7.For three seasons now, Yellowjackets has shown a willingness to take risks and even kill off major characters, with Van (Lauren Ambrose) being the latest possible victim as she lay dying from cancer. To make matters worse, this happens just as her relationship with Taissa (Tawny Cypress) has taken a much darker turn, leaving their future more in doubt than ever. This is not the first time the couple has stared death in the face, and it's unlikely to be the last, but the show has not yet crossed this line. Not only would killing off one or both of them deprive the show of its only truly happy couple in the present day, but it would reinforce a problematic message for the characters and the audience.

Tai and Van Have Been to Hell and Back in 'Yellowjackets'