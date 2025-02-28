With Season 3 of Yellowjackets rolling out new episodes weekly, fans of the hit series are once again reconnecting with one of the show's most popular couples: Taissa and Van, or "TaiVan." Adult Van, played by Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), was only revealed as a survivor in Season 2, but ever since she first appeared on-screen it felt like it was meant to be. During a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night, Tawny Cypress (The Blacklist), who plays Van's on-screen partner, talked about the chemistry that she struck up with Ambrose at the beginning of Season 2.

Cypress told series host Perri Nemiroff that one of their goals in playing Adult Tai and Adult Van is to mirror the affection that Jasmin Savoy Brown (Scream 7) and Liv Hewson (Under My Skin) share in the '90s timeline of the series. Cypress also revealed the exact moment when she realized that Ambrose was perfect for the role of adult Van:

“From the very first moment walking into the video shop [in Season 2]. It was so exciting for me. You’re right. What Jasmin and Liv [Hewson] did with that storyline, with those characters, with that love, we made a decision immediately, Lauren [Ambrose] and I, to honor that. All we want to do is honor what Jasmin and Liv have established, and it’s been a friggin' thrill, actually. We have a beautiful story to tell. But, yeah, that first moment walking into the video store, it was great. I was so happy. I felt like, 'Yes! I’ve got this great storyline and a great scene partner for however long we get to do this.'"

There's a Lot More To Come With TaiVan in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3

Image via Paramount+

Of course, honoring the legacy of TaiVan doesn't mean that life will be easy for them. Just in the first episodes of Season 3, the couple must deal with some weird events that are certainly not isolated and will likely come back to bite them at some point. Cypress also mentioned the challenge of keeping young Taissa alive in her adult form "because the character’s become so narcissistic in her old age" and also because there's a whole "Other Tai" that sometimes takes over and that might put everything at risk.

Yellowjackets also stars Christina Ricci (Wednesday), Simone Kessell (Critical Incident), Melanie Lynskey (The Last Of Us), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Sophie Nélisse (Two Women), Sophie Thatcher (Companion), Samantha Hanratty (Atlas), Warren Kole (Mayfly), and Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy).

Showtime debuts new episodes of Yellowjackets on Fridays. Check out Cypress' full episode of Collider Ladies Night below.