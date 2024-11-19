Get ready to eat your heart out Yellowjackets fans! The long-awaited third season of the hit drama series is set to return on Paramount+ with Showtime just in time for a very bloody Valentine's Day on February 14, 2025. Today, the streamer unveiled the first teaser trailer for Season 3, and even though it's only 15 seconds long, the brief footage promises the most brutal year yet for our favorite soccer stars turned cannibals.

Each of the shots featured in the new Yellowjackets teaser only appears for mere seconds each, but you should be able to spot a screaming coach Ben (Steven Krueger), someone wrapping their hands around teen Lottie's (Courtney Eaton) throat, a pair of girls hunting each other, and an enraged teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse). So far the footage did not feature any of the adult versions of the characters at the beating heart of the series. However, late last month, co-creator Ashley Lyle promised audiences that "The stakes are pretty high in the present-day storyline, perhaps in a way that they did not feel in Season 2."

The first images released for Season 3 of Yellowjackets, a sorrow-filled portrait series of the teen cast with their adult counterparts (or lack thereof in Natalie's case), teased a blending of the show's two timelines set in the 1990s and the 2020s. "For each of these pairings and for each of these characters, the merging, or the overlapping of the past and present, happens in a very different way. It’s very specific to the characters," Lyle told Vanity Fair.

Sophie Thatcher Felt a "Sense of Freedom" Filming 'Yellowjackets' Season 3

In the shocking Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets, Christina Ricci's Misty, accidentally kills her best friend Natalie (Juliette Lewis) while attempting to take down someone else. While she'll no longer be part of the present timeline, Natalie's presence will still be featured heavily throughout Season 3, both in the wake of her death in the 2020s storyline, and as we watch Sophie Thatcher's version of the character march towards her doom in the past. Thatcher previously stopped by Collider Ladies Night and spoke to Perri Nemiroff about returning without Lewis, saying: "I think in Season 3, you start to see more intensity, and that I felt more room to play around."

Season 3 will also bring in some thrilling new additions to the cast, including Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank, who will guest star along with Community alum Joel McHale. Yellowjackets returns with the first two episodes of Season 3 on February 14, 2025, for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and on Sunday, February 16 for its on-air debut. You can stream the first two seasons now on Paramount+.

Yellowjackets A wildly talented high school girls' soccer team become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness. Release Date November 14, 2021 Creator Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Cast Juliette Lewis Melanie Lynskey , Tawny Cypress , Christina Ricci Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Network Showtime Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

