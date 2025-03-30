Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 8, "A Normal, Boring Life."

As the Yellowjackets begin to reject their first real shot at getting out of the wilderness, the show is teasing us with the idea of what will essentially serve as a "third timeline": the in-between. For the first three seasons, Yellowjackets has existed in two timelines — one following the girls' lives in the wilderness after their plane went down in 1996, and one set 25 years later in the present day following the ones who made it home as their past begins to catch up with them. But what happened in those 25 years?

During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at SXSW, co-showrunner Ashley Lyle and producer Drew Comins spoke about that gap between coming home and where these girls are today. Nemiroff asked the creatives about a specific line from adult Melissa, played by Hilary Swank, who tells Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), “After we made it back, I was no longer one of you.” When asked if she's referring to something that happened in the wilderness, or after they were rescued, Comins explains:

"Listen, without revealing anything, I'm going to say that I think that the show has, up until now, existed in primarily two timelines, right? The timeline of the wilderness and the timeline of the present. What has always excited us, and I certainly think it comes out of Ashley, Bart, and Jonathan's minds, is there's also a third timeline, which is the in-between. There's something very exciting about seeing, like, how did these relationships evolve in the time between their rescue and where we pick up with them in the present day? How does one really readjust to polite society when you've gone to, as Bart once said, the factory default settings of what human beings are capable of?"

Before the conversation moved on, Lyle, nearly dropped a major spoiler, saying, "I just almost said something that I definitely can't say." So it's safe to assume we'll certainly be diving into those missing years at some point. Could Shauna's unsettling supermarket dream at the beginning of this episode be our first taste of that third timeline? We'll have to keep watching to find out!

Has 'Yellowjackets' Been Renewed Yet?

Yellowjackets has not yet been renewed for Season 4. However, back in 2023, co-creators Lyle and Bart Nickerson revealed that their original plan for the series consisted of five seasons, and at the time, they were still on track for that. While we'll have to wait for an official decision from Paramount+ and Showtime, it's hard to see a timeline where the buzz surrounding Yellowjackets dies down anytime soon.

