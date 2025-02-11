We are first introduced to the characters of Yellowjackets as a 1996 high school soccer team on their way to Seattle with their coach, assistant coach, and the coach’s two sons, who then become stranded in the Canadian wilderness when their plane crashes. The survivors of the crash are forced to survive in the brutal climate for 19 months, with many perishing, and the rest resorting to cannibalism. The show is loosely inspired by the true story of the 1972 Andes Flight Disaster, in which a plane carrying 45 passengers, including the Uruguayan Rugby team, their families and friends, and the flight crew, crash-landed in the Andes Mountains. The survivors were lost for 72 days, during which many of the remaining survivors of the crash suffered hypothermia and starvation. They were also tragically driven to cannibalism to stay alive until the remaining 14 survivors were finally rescued. That story has also been made into a 2023 survival drama, called Society of the Snow.

Yellowjackets not only covers the events leading up to the crash and the aftermath, but it jumps forward in time to see how the survivors continue to deal with the consequences, guilt, and grief 25 years later as adults in 2021. The series premiered on Showtime on November 14, 2021, and had 10 episodes. It received 7 Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama and several acting nominations. A month after the series premiere, the show was renewed for a second season, which aired on March 26, 2023, with 9 episodes. Although the second season answered many questions left over from the first, it also opened many more questions about what happened when the team was stuck in the wilderness as well as how the survivors are dealing with their current-day consequences. If you’re craving more details, read on to find out what the third season of Yellowjackets has in store!

Image via Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Yes! The third season of Yellowjackets will premiere on Friday, February 14, 2025. The series can be watched through Paramount+ with Showtime. There will be 10 episodes this season, with the first two episodes released on February 14 and the remaining episodes released weekly. It’s a perfect show to watch for a Valentine’s Day date!

6 Can I Watch 'Yellowjackets' Without Paramout+?

You can access Paramount+ as an add-on for other platforms like Hulu or Amazon Video and broadcast on Showtime two days later.

5 Is There A Trailer For ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3?

Absolutely! The new trailer was just released recently, teasing new conflicts, more details surrounding the girls’ descent into madness while they were stranded in the woods, and how far the adult versions of the survivors are willing to go to keep their secrets hidden. You can watch the trailer below!

4 What To Expect From The ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Plot

Victoria Will/Paramount+

As you can see in the trailer, there are many loose ends and questions that viewers were left with at the end of the second season. Some of the adult versions of the characters have died, opening the door for new characters to emerge in the new season who are tied to the tragic story. This season will also show the more animalistic side of the teenage girls as they fall deeper into desperation and tribalism to survive the wilderness. The previous season was just the tip of the iceberg regarding the absolute savagery that shaped the girls into the women they are today.

The first season focused on the devastation and tragedy of the crash and the initial aftermath, focusing on the battle between optimism, pessimism, desperation, and survivalism. It also showed how guarded and wary the survivors are as adults, willing to do anything to keep their past a secret from friends, family, and the public. The second season delved further into how the reality of the situation sinks in for the remaining survivors as the weather gets colder and more brutal, with no rescue in sight. The girls become agitated, aggressive, and increasingly paranoid as the hunger sinks in and the days grow colder and shorter. In the modern-day version of the survivors, the show focuses on how they are coping in drastically different ways. Drugs and alcohol, cult-like religion, complete suppression, etc. No matter how they try to avoid or understand what happened while they were stuck in the wilderness, the truth still finds a way to bubble to the surface. It’s a truth that some will kill to keep buried.