After a long, long wait, Season 3 of Yellowjackets is finally closer than ever. With less than a month till the premiere, Showtime and Paramount+ decided to release a new trailer to hype us up for the new episodes. The show will continue to follow two timelines: the mid-90s, which chronicles the female soccer team's survival in the woods and the adult life of the survivors years after they were rescued. Season 3 is set to kick off with two episodes on February 14.

The new trailer of Yellowjackets makes it absolutely clear: it's kill or be killed. Adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) has realized that the walls are closing in and they can no longer pretend that they aren't haunted by what they lived in the woods. However, since none of them can trust each other, she decides that "the only way to be safe is to be the only one left." So, you know, game on.

There's also a lot to see in the younger cast's timeline. For the first time ever, the girls won't have to fight the cold to survive and they have finally made it to summer. This means that staying close together to stay alive is no longer mandatory, and a divide is starting to form in the group as the girls start to question their chain of command. No longer thinking that they'll freeze to death allows them to be more hopeful about getting rescued, but this also means that the girls start to wonder what they will tell people when the questions about their survival start being asked.

'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Has a Lot of Loose Ends To Tie Up