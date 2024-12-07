Buzz buzz buzz! Your favorite cannibals are coming back in just a few months and now, as the cast take the stage at Brazil's CCXP, Paramount+ with Showtime has released the first full trailer for Yellowjackets Season 3. After dropping a heart-pounding release date teaser just a couple of weeks ago, this first look gives us a taste of what we can expect in Season 3, and it looks as if the stakes are higher than ever in both the present and the past.

In the 1996 storyline, the girls seem to have made it through the winter somehow after Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) burnt down their cabin as retaliation for eating their fallen comrades. As spring arrives, it looks like the heirarchy of the wilderness may be crumbling as Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) confronts the newly appointed antler queen Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), finally taking the power she so desperately wants. Ben is likely to become the girls' next prey after destroying the cabin, and can be seen going mad in his little hiding place. With the text over the footage promising "the past will come back to hunt you," Yellowjackets' two disparate storylines are beginning to blend together.

In the present day, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is facing more questions from her daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins), who demands to know what really happened to her in 1996 — and given what she witnessed at the end of Season 2, Shauna doesn't have much choice but to finally be honest. Present day Shauna is also still having visions of her dead situationship Jackie as Ella Purnell ominously shakes her head in one shot. Meanwhile, Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and Van (Lauren Ambrose) continue their affair, but as the romance grows, so do Tai's terrifying visions. Misty (Christina Ricci) appears to be up to her usual investigative antics, and she might finally be in over her head this year. Finally, we get our first look at Hilary Swank's as of yet unnamed character as she runs from an unseen attacker after surviving a car accident.

Who Else Is in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3?

Most of the ensemble cast is expected to return in both the present and the past storylines, with the exception of Juliette Lewis' present-day Natalie, who was killed and given a tear-jerking send-off at the end of Season 2. Alongside Academy Award winner Swank joining the cast, Community star and comedy legend Joel McHale will appear in Season 3, though details about both their roles are still currently unknown. Elijah Wood's unhinged Walter, who not only matched but surpassed Misty's freak in Season 2, will return for more citizen detective work.

Yellowjackets Season 3 arrives with two new episodes on February 14 on Paramount+ with Showtime. Check out the new trailer above, and you can watch previous episodes on the streamer right now.

Your changes have been saved Yellowjackets A wildly talented high school girls' soccer team become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness. Release Date November 14, 2021 Creator Cast Melanie Lynskey Juliette Lewis , Sophie Thatcher , Warren Kole , Jasmin Savoy Brown , Tawny Cypress , Steven Krueger , Christina Ricci Ella Purnell , Sammi Hanratty , Sophie Nélisse Seasons 2 Writers Ashley Lyle , Bart Nickerson Network Showtime Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ with Showtime Showrunner Ashley Lyle , Bart Nickerson , Jonathan Lisco Expand

Watch on Paramount+