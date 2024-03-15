The Big Picture Yellowjackets won a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

Creator Ashley Lyle teased that Season 3 will return to Season 1 vibes.

She also emphasized the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in the current climate.

The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards that honor fair, accurate and inclusive representation of LGBTQ+ people saw Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets secure a win for Outstanding Drama Series. The event was attended by the cast and creator of the show, who shared some updates on how the third season is faring. Series creator Ashley Lyle told TheWrap that scripts were being written and teased a return to Season 1 vibes. She also teased that the girls are thriving despite the now harsher conditions they find themselves in after their cabin burned down.

“We’re in the midst of [writing] right now. I don’t want to give too much away. I always get in trouble. I will say we see Season 3 as a little bit of a return to Season 1 in terms of the vibe, though. All I will say is that the girls have been out there for a while, and they’re thriving."

Sami Hanratty, who plays Misty, shared an update on what the cast is up to right now, and said she was excited to see what the writers come up and can't wait to return to Vancouver to start filming.

''I'll be totally honest with you, we're doing renegotiations right now. And then we have like a slight start date, so we’ll see what ends up actually happening. But it should be pretty soon, which I’m very excited about. I want to get back there so bad. I want to start filming. I want to read these scripts. I want to know what the heck is going to happen. I have so many hopes of what’s going to happen, but I have no idea.”

'Yellowjackets' Is Proud to Get a GLAAD Award

The series has been nominated for several Emmys, including Best Drama, but only won one for Best Writing. Lyle acknowledged the importance and weight of winning a GLAAD award in her acceptance speech, saying:

“We’ve said this many times in the writers’ room and I don’t know if I’ll get in trouble for saying this, but we’re always like, ‘F***k the Emmys, we want a GLAAD award'. I think it’s more meaningful than just getting an award. We have incredible collaborators in our writers’ room, and we’re queer, and to be able to have recognition that that’s what we’re doing, it’s so important to us. Especially in this moment where queer rights are under very direct attack. And to keep that as part of the conversation, and to reach as many people as we can with the message that that is not OK is at the core list of our priorities.”

Production is yet to begin for Season 3, but Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Showtime with Paramount+.

Yellowjackets A wildly talented high school girls' soccer team become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness. Release Date November 14, 2021 Creator Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Cast Juliette Lewis Melanie Lynskey , Tawny Cypress , Christina Ricci Seasons 2 Network Showtime Streaming Service(s) Paramount+

