EDITOR'S NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 9.

Yellowjackets fans can't seem to catch a break. After killing two major characters in Season 3, the series revealed that it is not done this week, with the episode "How The Story Ends" raising the show's body count by two — and one of the goners was, again, a main character. After introducing Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) to the cast, the showrunners proved that adult Melissa could be as vicious as all the other survivors, and she stabbed adult Van (Lauren Ambrose) to death with no mercy. With one episode to wrap up the new season, we can't help but ask: Will there be anyone left by the time the credits roll?

The death of Van is hinted at throughout the whole episode, with young Van (Liv Hewson) making appearances in the present-day timeline and guiding her older self to an "X" on a metaphorical treasure map, which she indicated would be a turning point in her life. It was, but certainly not in the way she expected. In an interview with Variety, Ambrose commented that she had one condition: to end the story arc in a satisfactory way. She also revealed when she found out that Van wasn't going to make it to the end of the series:

"At the beginning of the season. It was decided that that would be the trajectory, and the goal would be to kill off Van by the end of the season. I feel like the guardian of the character, along with Liv Hewson — that’s essentially our job. They didn’t really know how or when or what, or what exactly it would be. I was like, 'OK, well if that’s the case, we have to make sure it’s earned, and that there’s a reason.'"

Who Else Has Died in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 So Far?