Revolving around a powerhouse all-star female cast, Yellowjackets has become a showcase for some of the best storytelling and performances on television right now. The show follows a high school girl's soccer team after their plane crashed in the Canadian wilderness in a tragic accident back in the '90s and the remaining survivors in the present day who have struggled to come to terms with what happened out in those woods. With unpredictable twists and turns that rival Lost, there's no surprise that audiences have been tuned in.

The second season delved deep into the storylines hinted at in Season 1 and didn't hold back from the gruesome realities of surviving in the wilderness. From cannibalism and teenage pregnancy to Lottie's shady present-day cult, a lot is going on for audiences to unpack. If you're dying to learn when and where to expect Season 3, read more about what's in store for the critically-acclaimed drama in the guide below.

When and Where Is Yellowjackets Season 3 Coming Out?

Yellowjackets Season 3 does not currently have a release date, but it will air on Showtime and be available to stream via Paramount+ and Showtime's integrated streaming bundle. Since Showtime is being brought into the portfolio of Paramount+, subscribers of Paramount+ now have access to Showtime content. The full cost of the integrated subscription is $11.99/month for the Essential Plan and $14.99/month for the ad-free Premium tier. However, thanks to a limited-time promo running through October 2, 2023, you can get the Essential Plan with ads for $7.99 per month and the Premium Plan for $12.99 per month. Here's the link to watch Seasons 1 and 2 of Yellowjackets on Paramount+ with Showtime:

Is There a Trailer for Yellowjackets Season 3?

With Season 2 having just ended, it's way too early for a Yellowjackets Season 3 trailer. But we will be updating this section once a trailer is released, and while you wait, here's the Yellowjackets Season 2 trailer to keep you in the mood:

When Is Yellowjackets Season 3 Filming?

Unfortunately, this is where the good news for Yellowjackets fans ends. Though the writers' room was assembled for the upcoming season, production on Season 3 has been paused as a result of the ongoing WGA writer's strike. Series co-creator and co-showrunner Ashley Lyle broke the bad news to fans on Twitter with the following post:

Season 3 has thus far been unwritten, and filming will likely be delayed in light of this. If and when the strike is resolved, that will provide fans with a solid timeline. However, it's unlikely that Yellowjackets Season 3 will move into production anytime soon, likely not until 2024.

Will There Be a Yellowjackets Season 4?

Before its second season had finished aired, Showtime's buzzy plane crash drama Yellowjackets received the green light for Season 3 in December 2022. Lauded as a runaway success by not only the network but audiences and critics alike, Season 3's renewal comes as a surprise to no one. But fans of the series will be delighted to hear that there are currently plans for five seasons of the show, so even with the delay in Season 3's production, there's still a lot to look forward to in the show's future. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series co-creator Ashley Lyle confirmed, "Five is still currently the plan, but we’re big believers in the idea that the story will tell us when it’s over. We just want to tell the best story that we can and so that means not rushing, and it also means not dragging things out. And we’ll find the natural conclusion point."

Who's In the Yellowjackets Season 3 Cast?

Many of the modern-day surviving Yellowjackets will return including The Last of Us's Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Christina Ricci (Wednesday) as Misty, and Tawny Cypress as Taissa. Season 2 additions and older versions of Van and Lottie, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessel will both be back to chew some more scenery. Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief) will return as young Shauna, who went through quite a lot during Season 2. After having cannibalized the unfrozen body of her former best friend Jackie and given birth to a stillborn baby (known as the "Wilderness baby" to fans), it's looking like there are dark times ahead for Shauna in Season 3. Playing a young version of Yellowjackets' most bloodthirsty character, Misty, Samantha Hanratty will be back for more as well. And after a season contending with one of the more supernatural storylines in the show, Jasmin Savoy Brown of Scream franchise fame returns as young Taissa.

In one of the most chilling performances on the show, Courtney Eaton will be back as the young Lottie, also known as the former Antler Queen. Liv Hewson will return as Lottie's right-hand woman and acolyte, Van. The love story between Taissa and Van remains a fan-favorite storyline, so here's hoping there will be more of that in Season 3. Kevin Alves is set to return as the only remaining teenage boy and Natalie's boyfriend, Travis, who falls under Lottie's spell over the course of Season 2. Sophie Thatcher will be back lighting up screens as the resilient Young Natalie and Steven Kreuger is also expected to return as Coach Ben. Since Juliette Lewis's modern-day Natalie experienced a tragic overdose at the hands of Misty at the end of Season 2, Lewis is unlikely to return in a series regular capacity. She will likely return in a few flashbacks in the following seasons, but nothing has been confirmed just yet. That being said, her tour-de-force performance as the former addict and punk Natalie will be sorely missed. Other cast members expected to be in Season 3 include Warren Kole as Jeff, Sarah Desjardins as Callie, John Reynolds as Detective Saracusa, and Elijah Wood as Walter.

What Do We Know About the Plot of Yellowjackets Season 3?

Although a lot remains up in the air, thankfully, some storylines were wrapped, and new ones were introduced at the end of Season 2, keeping fans on their toes. The ending of Season 2 shocked fans with a double whammy for Natalie's character, the younger version having been nominated to take on the mantle of the new Antler Queen, and the older version dying after Misty accidentally kills her while trying to save her. In the past storyline, Young Shauna isn't taking Natalie's ascension to the throne lightly and lines will be drawn.

Also in the past, Coach Ben (Steven Kreuger) has returned, at first eager to share his findings but dismayed and frightened by the remains of Javi (Luciano Leroux), the group's sacrifice to the woods. It's alluded to that he might attempt mass murder by locking the group in the cabin and setting it on fire, but that remains to be seen. Meanwhile, in the present, the fallout from Natalie's death will likely dictate the direction the modern-day storyline will take. Audiences will have to wait a while to see how Shauna, Tai, and Van react to Misty's actions. But given the quality of the writing so far, it should definitely be worth the wait.