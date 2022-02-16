All the plane crash survivors in Yellowjackets experience a tragedy together and are, in that vein, linked for life. But, as we see in Season 1, an assumption that long-lasting friendship will emerge from this or perhaps any tragedy is not guaranteed and, moreover, unlikely here. One notable exception seems to be Taissa (Tawny Cypress/Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Shauna (Melanie Lynskey/Sophie Nélisse). They support each other in an authentic way after the crash and continue to in the present. By contrast, the series’ other protagonists, Misty (Christina Ricci/Samantha Hanratty) and Nat (Juliette Lewis/Sophie Thatcher) have dynamic that is more rooted in distrust and facade. Taissa and Shauna accept who the other is and so embody the series' central query: what does the survivor experience mean, and how is it carried, collectively and individually?

There is no shortage of judging and blaming in Yellowjackets; these are quintessential energies, manifestations of post-traumatic stress disorder, that plague the teenage group after the plane crash. This is understandable. If there is anything we have learned so far, knowing a Season 2 is coming, it is that those who sideline pettiness and center survival, diving into their unique strengths, are the ones who will come out alive.

But, how alive are the survivors? What does it mean to still be living? Taissa and Shauna are agents of elucidation. They value survival over everything else, which comes from a place in both women that is desperate and strategic. They are tenacious, by nature. As adults, this looks like Taissa asking her wife and son to leave their home so she can go into a strange space of repenting for being an absent wife and mother while focusing on her campaign for state senator. For Shauna, it means a slow, metaphorical death as a stay-at-home mom to an overtly bratty adolescent and a husband who is cheating on her. When push comes to shove, Shauna talks circles around both of them, not to mention handily finding her own (albeit temporary) playmate.

After their plane crashes, Taissa and Shauna’s connection begins, cuddling in the forest house at night and sharing secrets. Shauna confides that she is pregnant with her best friend’s boyfriend’s baby; Taissa realizes she sleepwalks and it terrifies her. Shauna holds Taissa one night, promising she will not let go. Fast-forward to their adulthood, and Taissa, after experiencing mounting pressure in her campaign and at home, finds refuge at Shauna’s house. She is sleepwalking again and Shauna tells her to stay. She holds onto Taissa, as she did twenty-five years ago.

Taissa and Shauna represent who they are, which might seem like a given until you look closer. The series functions as an excellent metaphor for subterfuge. In order to survive the aftermath of the crash, the survivors need to do more than rely on themselves, they have to peel back themselves and see what grit is there, or not, or maybe even, fake it until they make it. Taissa and Shauna represent fortitude; they represent vulnerability. They symbolize, and are, love. They are made of fear and courage. They have soft sides and can slice up an animal as easily as some of their suburban mom comrades bake cookies on autopilot for a school sale.

The lesson of the plane crash is two-fold, also at an extreme: accidents happen, then, consequences set in. Teenage Taissa and Shauna channel their shock from the accident into becoming useful for the group. Their intimate support of one other makes them tougher in a spiritual sense — grateful — as they face the outward uncertainty of their future in the forest. Friendship, then, becomes a saving grace. Support after trauma could look like finding someone who wants to be with you while you move through that trauma, or with whom you can do that moving. In one excruciating scene, Shauna attempts to abort her baby herself. Taissa rushes in, grabs the rusty hanger, and says she will not let Shauna do this alone. Taissa begins to move the hanger inside her, but Shauna quickly convulses into pain and, sobbing, says she cannot do it. Taissa immediately stops and holds her.

How Taissa and Shauna lean into their dreams and demons after the crash is a significant indicator of the trauma they experience and how they process it. On the surface, Taissa achieves everything she wants to in her life while Shauna sacrifices her professional and personal ambitions. The truth is, both women are stunted, and they allow the other grace to exist as she is. Cannibalism is coming, so, as more of the teenage story is revealed, questions of trust and dependability will complicate. What Taissa and Shauna have shown us in Yellowjackets will not: acceptance includes laughing while honoring trauma — not rushing it to recovery nor ignoring it, but simply holding it, together.

