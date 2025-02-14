In the twisted world of Yellowjackets, truly genuine moments of celebration are difficult to come by, especially for the younger cast, which is what makes one crucial scene with young Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) one of the best. Having experienced trauma long before the plane crash that defined her adult life, Natalie is forced to face a reminder of the event if she wants to increase her chances of survival. Not only does she succeed, but she excels at it, and her skills with a gun far exceed those of her teammates, establishing her as a future group leader at a time when the adults in the room are now beginning to falter.

Interspersed with a series of flashbacks to the event in question, Thatcher herself portrays the emotional conflict Natalie faces in both scenes with remarkable subtlety while needing very few words to do it. Ultimately, she turns an ordinary lesson in hunting and survival into a source of vindication for herself, gaining a brief but important moment of happiness during what was otherwise a very traumatic experience. Natalie is certainly a tragic character, and her inevitable ending might be set, but Sophie Thatcher proves effective at convincing us that there might be hope for her character to eventually recover, even if we know she never really does.

Natalie Had a Darker Past in 'Yellowjackets' Than Fans Originally Thought