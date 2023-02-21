Just a month away from the Season 2 premiere of the hit series Yellowjackets, Showtime is planning something special for fans. Variety is reporting that the network will be bringing an interactive pop-up inspired by the show to the South by Southwest film festival next month. “Camp Yellowjackets” will be open Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12, at the Fair Market in Austin, Texas during the first weekend of the festival.

Yellowjackets premiered in November 2021 to acclaim from critics and general audiences alike. By that December it had been renewed for a second season and it also got an early Season 3 renewal before the end of 2022. The series is about a high school girls’ soccer team whose plane crashed in the Canadian wilderness on the way to a tournament, and follows the team as teens as they fight to survive in the unforgiving wilderness, and as adults trying to hide what they had to do to make it home alive. Now, fans can experience the series in a whole new way.

The “Camp Yellowjackets” experience will allow fans to explore a “1990s-era summer camp that has been abandoned.” To advertise the pop-up, Showtime even released a mock commercial for the camp featuring clips from the show. Hidden throughout the experience will be easter eggs from the show for fans to search for. There will also be other activities at the pop-up, like “ax throwing, BBQ, and specialty cocktails.” The “Camp Yellowjackets” experience will first have a private opening event on Friday, March 10, and then will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Image via Showtime

About the pop-up, Puja Vohra, executive VP of marketing at Showtime Networks, had the following to say:

“Camp Yellowjackets is an exclusive, excitingly unsettling, ‘Yellowjackets’-themed destination. It’s been our passion and our privilege to open up the world of this amazing series to viewers everywhere, and we can’t wait for “Campers” to immerse themselves in clues of what really happened out there.”

The “Camp Yellowjackets” experience will be open to SXSW attendants during the first weekend of the festival. More information on the pop-up can be found here and be sure to watch Yellowjackets returns for Season 2 on March 26 on Showtime. Below check out some first-look images of the pop-up and watch the mock camp ad for it released by Showtime: