Showtime’s new series Yellowjackets has just released a new trailer, which promises more mystery, cover-ups, and brutal survival techniques. The trailer pulls the curtain back more than the first, offering viewers more of a glimpse at the horrors and the lengths one will go to keep those horrors a secret.

The thriller series follows a highly competitive girl's soccer team as they fight for survival in the Ontario wilderness after their plane crashes. 25 years after the incident, the girls are forced to reconnect and remember that harrowing time in their lives, despite wanting to bury the memories and forget the incident. The series seems to boast a truly terrifying look at what happens to humans when thrust into survival mode.

Yellowjackets is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (both of Narcos). The series boasts an impressive cast with Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Tawny Cypress (Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Christina Ricci (Percy Vs Goliath), and Juliette Lewis (Mayday).

Image via Showtime

RELATED: Melanie Lynskey to Be Ax Murdered by Jessica Biel in ‘Candy’ Limited Series for Hulu

Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body), who directs the pilot, when speaking at a Television Critics Association panel, said that the series would explore “the mysteries of human behavior," and question, "What are humans capable of?"

Yellowjackets comes to Showtime on November 14. The new trailer for Yellowjackets, which is even more unsettling thanks to the great use of Alanis Morissette's "Uninvited," can be viewed below.

The official synopsis reads:

Part survival epic, part psychological horror story, and part coming-of-age drama, this is the story of a team of wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together 25 years later. What began in the wilderness is far from over.

KEEP READING: 'A House on the Bayou' Trailer Teaches You Not to Invite Strangers for Dinner

'Dune': Oscar Isaac Says the Father-Son Dynamic Between Paul and Leto Breaks Movie Tropes There are no daddy issues to be found.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email