Showtime has released the first riveting trailer for Yellowjackets, the new survival thriller series starring Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock) and Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything). The trailer was revealed as part of the network's TCA event this week, which brought with it several other exciting pieces of renewal and pickup news. Yellowjackets is slated to premiere November 14 at 10 PM EST.

The trailer, while brief itself, manages to give the impression of exactly what's in store for audiences sitting down to watch this thrilling series. A high school soccer team of wunderkind players finds themselves fighting for survival when their plane crash-lands in the wilderness — but 25 years later, the specter of those harrowing days still hangs over the heads of the survivors, signaling to all of us watching that the past might not be so easy for anyone to let go of. Based on what we've seen so far, Yellowjackets has all the makings of a killer show worth tuning in for.

Yellowjackets is created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos). In addition to Lynskey and Ricci, the cast includes Juliette Lewis (Camping) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), as well as Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers) and Warren Kole (Shades of Blue).

Yellowjackets is produced by studio eOne. Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire) joins Lyle and Nickerson as executive producer and showrunning partner. Karyn Kusama (Destroyer, Girlfight) also executive produces and directed the pilot episode. Drew Comins also serves as executive producer through Creative Engine.

Showtime will premiere Yellowjackets on November 14 at 10 PM ET. Watch the first trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Yellowjackets:

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

