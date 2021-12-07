The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 is bringing Graham Greene into the fold, according to Variety. The Dances with Wolves star has been tapped to play a Crow elder who aids the Dutton family on their voyage out west by giving them directions to a place to settle.

1883 shows the history of the Dutton family as settlers entering the wild west for a chance at a better life. Like many other Americans heading west, the Duttons have next to nothing and decide to take a chance on a piece of land far across the Great Plains to start over despite all the risks it entails. Greene's character, Spotted Eagle, sees the family traveling west and informs the patriarch James Dutton of Paradise Valley, the area that will one day become home to the Dutton family's massive Yellowstone ranch.

Greene is no stranger to 1883 creator and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan as he also appeared in Wind River, which Sheridan wrote and directed. While Greene is most known for his Academy Award-nominated performance as Kicking Bird in Dances with Wolves, he also appeared in Maverick, The Green Mile, and Antlers In the realm of television, he appeared in Longmire, another beloved western drama, as well as Being Erica, Northern Exposure, Goliath, and a brief appearance in Riverdale.

Greene joins a loaded cast that features Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliot, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garret, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert among its mainstays. Sheridan is joined by John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari as executive producers. MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions are producing the series.

1883 brings the origin story of the Dutton families to the Paramount Network and Paramount+ on December 19.

