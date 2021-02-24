If you like your stories hardboiled, your examinations of political power fraught with glowering men, and your Paramounts plussed, we've got some good news for you. During the February 24 Paramount+ TCA presentation, it was announced that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan would be unleashing three new shows for the nascent streaming service, alongside his previously announced Yellowstone prequel series Yellowstone: 1883. The three shows are called Land Man, 6666, The Mayor of Kingstown, and boy howdy can I see the scowling posters now. Revealed details for all three of these shows — the Sheri-verse, if you will — are below.

Of Yellowstone: 1883, created by Sheridan and following "the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America," Sheridan said he's exploring "different eras of that 130-year legacy. What an opportunity to witness the first Duttons to come to Montana, and we see them when they were homesteading. When we say the Wild West, what that really means is a west beyond the reach of the rule of law. It really is the beginning of an empire before it was an empire." So while we'll miss series star Kevin Costner (unless it's revealed he's a time-traveler), we'll be excited to see what turn-of-the-century trials and tribulations Sheridan has in store in the prequel.

Land Man concerns "the oil boom and bust of west Texas," says Sheridan. "It really focuses on greed. The very best and the very worst of man, of humanity. And that is a story worth telling and exploring." Not much else was stated about this series, but if Sheridan is about to drop There Will Be Blood: The Series on us, I'm more than intrigued.

Another Yellowstone spinoff, with the working title 6666, concerns a west Texas ranch "where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing." The period-set show will follow the first steps of "world class cowboys" on their "merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world." Yee-haw, but make it serious.

As for The Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan is teaming up with crime storytelling vet Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and star Jeremy Renner to deliver a hard-hitting look at the prison system. It's "a look at America's greatest failures encapsulated in one city," says Sheridan. "As this town is dying, it is completely dependent upon the prison system. It's mirrored through the disintegration of the family." Fuqua was excited to climb aboard, saying that when he read the scripts, "it's everything as a filmmaker that I'm interested in doing." Renner, who starred in the Sheridan-directed Wind River, said that he "couldn't be more excited about" working with Fuqua as a director and producer on Sheridan's story.

Check out Sheridan speaking about Yellowstone: 1883, Land Man, and The Mayor of Kingstown below.

