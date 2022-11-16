1923, the latest entry in Taylor Sheridan's ever-expanding universe based around his highly successful Yellowstone series, is quickly approaching as it is set to debut in the middle of December. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the story will send us a century back to see the Dutton family of the titular year. Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had the chance to sit down and interview fellow series star Jennifer Ehle about the upcoming prequel series to one of TVs most acclaimed series, with the actress singling out one specific cast member as one of the talents that could really break out from this series and someone that fans should keep an eye on.

During the interview, Ehle spoke on her excitement for the upcoming series and went on to mention working with Aminah Nieves, who she called phenomenal and pointed out that her role on 1923 is her first big jobs as an actress. “I loved the opportunity to be a part of 1923, and I’m very excited for it to come out. I’m so excited, there’s this actor I got to work with called Aminah Nieves and this is one of her first jobs. She is phenomenal, and I can’t wait for the world to see her.” In the upcoming series, Nieves will play Teonna Rainwater, a young Native American girl who is a student attending the School For American Indians in Montana.

Nieves has only appeared in three other projects before with one being the 2021 film Blueberry directed by Stefanie Sparks and the others being in shorts, one being the short film 2021 short by Maya Rose Dittloff, Dogwood, and one of the shorts in 2022's V/H/S/99. With how big Sheridan's Western universe has become, with the premiere of Season 4 of 1923's parent series Yellowstone debuting as the highest-rated show on cable, bringing in over 14 million viewers total, and the season four finale drew over 10 million viewers, this will be the biggest project that Nieves has been a part of and the one that will have the most fans tuning to see her performance, so this could very much be the role that turns into her big break.

Who Else is Part of 1923?

Ford, Mirren, Ehle, and Nieves are joined on the cast of 1923 by Sebastian Roché, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Julia Schlaepfer, Brandon Sklenar, and Robert Patrick. The series follows the patriarch of the Dutton family in 1923, Jacob (Ford), and his wife Cara (Mirren). The pair head the Yellowstone ranch and must face the challenges of the era, including Prohibition, pandemic, historic drought, and the looming threat of the Great Depression, all while the family's existence in Montana is put at risk. Sheridan serves as the series creator as well as an executive producer, with his fellow executive producers including John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. The series has now been split into two seasons to further flesh out their story.

1923 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on December 18 in the U.S. and Canada and on December 19 in the U.K. and Australia. You can check out the brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming series down below.