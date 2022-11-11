The newest generation of Duttons is finally revealed with new images from the Yellowstone prequel 1923. Vanity Fair released the first look at the latest Taylor Sheridan series, and it highlights Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the newest stars of the director's Sheridanverse. Donning period-appropriate attire, the pair are dressed to the nines for their new role as stalwarts of the Dutton clan as they navigate all the troubles of Prohibition-era America.

The first image in the article shows Ford and Mirren together and showing some affection toward each other. They'll be partners tasked with keeping the family together at a tough time in the nation's history, after James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) got them to their land in 1883. Ford gets the spotlight in the next image, showing off his sharp new outfit with a suit, vest, button-down, and white cowboy hat along with a world-weary look. A pistol can still barely be seen sticking out from his coat, showing he's always ready to take on the threats of the American West. Another image also shows him with the horse he'll be riding throughout the show. Mirren, meanwhile, dons a stunning purple dress as she looks out over the land. In the article, she describes having a backstory all settled for Cara in the series, telling Vanity Fair:

The big Irish immigration to America, because of the potato famine, was in the late 19th century. That absolutely chronologically works for Cara. She’s now in her late 60s, we imagine. So she would’ve come, I think, as a young woman from Ireland. I think that’s one of the extraordinary elements of America. The people who arrived, and are still arriving, are people with enormous resilience and enormous courage and independence.

Image via Vanity Fair

RELATED: Jennifer Ehle Joins 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923'

One thing that's apparent, especially from the first image, is how important the relationship between the two is for the show. According to Ford, James and Cara have been together for four decades and now, they are everything to each other and to the family that needs their guidance. They have their minds set on a future when the Dutton clan still controls their Yellowstone ranch empire, one that comes to fruition in the main series.

What We Know About 1923

Ford and Mirren lead a prequel series that, like its predecessors, is packed with talent. Joining the legendary pair are Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, and Timothy Dalton among others. Originally planned to be a single season portraying the Duttons' struggles through Prohibition and the eventual Great Depression, the series has now been split into two seasons to further flesh out their story. Sheridan takes up writing duties once again as he looks to continue his winning streak with the Dutton clan. With Yellowstone being one of the biggest television series out there, 1883 proving to be another favorite, and more spinoffs on the way, he's set to make 1923 yet another hit.

1923 premieres on Paramount+ on December 18 in the U.S. and Canada and December 19 in the U.K. and Australia. Currently, there's no footage from the new series, but you can check out the images and the trailer for the upcoming Yellowstone Season 5 below.

Image via Vanity Fair

Image via Vanity Fair

Image via Vanity Fair