If you've been holding off on catching 1923, the hit Yellowstone prequel, here’s your chance. Paramount has just announced that the first season of 1923 will be airing on cable this December, giving more fans a taste of the Dutton family saga. Starting Sunday, December 8, you can tune in right after a new episode of Yellowstone to watch the first season of 1923. The spin-off series from the immensely successful Western neo-noir series takes viewers into the early days of both the Dutton family and the ranch which they are still defending a century later. The series is led by two heavyweights in the shape of Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 is set against a backdrop of America’s most turbulent times – think Prohibition, the Great Depression, and the struggles of the early American West. Mirren and Ford star as Cara and Jacob Dutton, and lead an ensemble cast including the likes of Brandon Sklenar, Aminah Nieves, Darren Mann, Julia Schlaepfer, Brian Geraghty, Sebastian Roche, Jennifer Ehle, Marley Shelton, Jerome Flynn, Michelle Randolph and Robert Patrick.

Is '1923' Worth My Time?

The series has been critically acclaimed since its release and is considered the best of the Yellowstone series based on its Rotten Tomatoes score. Certified Fresh and sitting at a 90% positive rating from 39 reviews, the site's "Critics Consensus" offers this summary of the show:

Distinguished by the ineffable star power of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, 1923 is another solid if unrelentingly grim addition to Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe.

1923 isn't the only Yellowstone spin-off series. A prequel to this one, 1883 is also streaming on Paramount+, while the mainline series is set to premiere its final season starting this Sunday, November 10. In addition, another spin-off which serves as a pseudo-sequel, The Madison, is in pre-production currently, and will star Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams and more in a story set following the conclusion of Yellowstone. Finally, main series stars Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes have reportedly been in negotiations to appear in a future season or series of Yellowstone.

1923 Season 2 is currently in production now, and Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+. If you'd prefer to watch the series week to week, it begins airing on Paramount from December 8. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on 1923 and Yellowstone.

