Fans of Yellowstone’s spin-off series 1923 have another reason to celebrate, as Paramount has confirmed that production on Season Two is officially underway. Although it had been reported in some outlets that work was ongoing, this is the first official confirmation from the studio that filming has started. The Yellowstone prequel, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, was a huge success with subscribers on Paramount+ thanks to its compelling depiction of the Dutton family’s struggles during one of the most challenging periods in American history. The first season saw Jacob and Cara Dutton battle through some of the most tumultuous times faced by Americans, including Prohibition, economic turmoil, and other hardships of the early 20th century.

Alongside the two heavyweights in the leading roles, the cast also includes the likes of Brandon Sklenar, Aminah Nieves, Darren Mann, Julia Schlaepfer, Brian Geraghty, Sebastian Roche, Jennifer Ehle, Marley Shelton, Jerome Flynn, Michelle Randolph and Robert Patrick. In August, Augustus Prew signed onto the series, and in July, two more stars were added to 1923 Season 2 in recurring roles, namely Janet Montgomery and Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter. Montgomery will be taking on the role of a woman named Hillary, a "thoughtful" new character with a passion for justice, while Carpenter appears in a recurring role as Mamie Fossett, described as a very capable and confident U.S. Deputy Marshall.

What Will Season 2 of '1923' Be About?

Season 2 of 1923 will take viewers further into the Dutton family history, and continue the storylines from the first season. Following Teonna Rainwater’s harrowing escape, her struggle to evade dangerous pursuers will likely play a key role, while Spencer and Alexandra's separation was a tasty cliffhanger left over. Meanwhile, the Duttons face even more bother from Donald Whitfield, a powerful enemy who is, for some reason, dead-set on dismantling Jacob and Cara Dutton’s legacy and taking what is theirs, while the Duttons won't stand for it. Now we know where John gets it from.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 is just one of many series in the showrunner’s Paramount+ arsenal. As well as Yellowstone, Sheridan is also the creator of Mayor Of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 1883, Tulsa King and Lioness, and the upcoming Landman. 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox, while producers on the series include MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions for Paramount+.

There is no release date for 1923 Season 2 as of now, but Season 1 is currently streaming on Paramount+.