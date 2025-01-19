Paramount+ has just dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of 1923, giving fans a glimpse into what lies ahead for — or what happened to — the Dutton family. Created by Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, the period drama which stars acting royalty Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren returns exclusively to Paramount+ on Sunday, February 23. In this new season, Jacob Dutton (Ford) and Cara Dutton (Mirren) must face an unforgiving Montana winter that brings not only brutal weather, but a blizzard of enemies determined to bring down the Dutton legacy for good. Wonder how that'll go for them? Joining Ford and Mirren in the ensemble cast are Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton, and Jennifer Carpenter.

The show picks up with the Dutton Ranch in crisis mode, with Jacob recovering from his near-fatal injuries in Season 1 and Cara taking on an even greater role to protect their legacy. Meanwhile, Spencer’s (Sklenar) journey promises high-stakes drama as he races to save his family, while Alexandra (Schlaepfer) takes on her own daring trans-Atlantic trek to reunite with him.

The series has also been hugely popular with critics and is actually the highest-rated show from Sheridan's ridiculously vast cabal of series at this point, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% and a "Certified Fresh" seal. The site’s "Critics Consensus" sums it up:

"Distinguished by the ineffable star power of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, 1923 is another solid if unrelentingly grim addition to Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe."

Are We Getting More 'Yellowstone'?

Yes, and also no. This is the final season of 1923, as the story is set to be completed by the end of the season, while the mainline Yellowstone series concluded in somewhat contentious fashion last month. Another spin-off, which serves as a pseudo-sequel, The Madison, is in pre-production currently and will star Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, and more in a story set following the end of Yellowstone, while the two remaining stars of that series, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly have closed deals to reprise their roles in a Yellowstone sequel series, which will take their characters to their own ranch, their own lives and, let's be honest, their own problems.

1923 returns to Paramount+ on February 23. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the Yellowstone universe and check out the new trailer above.

Watch on Paramount+