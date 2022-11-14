Paramount+ has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led show 1923, a prequel series to Taylor Sheridan's highly successful Yellowstone series. The brand-new 30-second teaser trailer opens on series lead Ford as Jacob Dutton as he saddles up a horse to work on the Yellowstone Ranch.

The trailer showcases a lot of shootouts, holdups, and violence, with the last one being the focus of the trailer's voiceover. "Violence has always followed this family from the Scottish Highlands to the slums of Dublin, and it followed us here." the voice says as the trailer cuts between several different skirmishes, brawls, and gunfights. "Where it doesn't follow," continues the voice, "we hunt it down. We seek it." The trailer ends with a close-up shot of Ford as he aims down the sight of a rifle before looking beyond the camera at a possible threat.

1923 is the third show to be a part of the Yellowstone universe, with the parent series being one of the most acclaimed and popular series on TV. The premiere of Yellowstone's fourth season debuted as the highest-rated show on cable with over 14 million viewers total, and the Season 4 finale drew over 10 million viewers. With that success, it is no wonder the show spawned several other spin-offs, with more slated to be on the way. 1923 is just one of the many projects that are a part of Sheridan's growing slate of content which includes the just premiered Season 5 of the Kevin Costner-starring Yellowstone as well as the upcoming series Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man, among others which are all coming to Paramount+.

Image via Paramoung+

What We Know About 1923

Taking place in between the Costner-led parent series Yellowstone and fellow prequel series 1883, 1923 follows the members of the Dutton family from the titular year. The series follows previously mentioned family patriarch Jacob (Ford) and his wife Cara (Mirren) as the pair head up the Yellowstone ranch facing the challenges of the era including prohibition, pandemic, historic drought, and the looming threat of the Great Depression. The limited series has now been split into two seasons to further flesh out their story. The cast that joins Ford and Mirren includes Sebastian Roché, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jennifer Ehle, Julia Schlaepfer, Brandon Sklenar, and Robert Patrick. Sheridan serves as the series creator as well as an executive producer, with his fellow executive producers including John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

1923 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on December 18 in the U.S. and Canada and on December 19 in the U.K. and Australia. You can check out the brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming series down below.