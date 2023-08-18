America's love affair with Westerns shows no signs of slowing down, and director Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone is proof of that. Starring Kevin Costner as the ranching family matriarch John Dutton, Yellowstone hits all the high points of modern Westerns – even when the characters stoop to new lows. Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Wes Bentley round out the Dutton family as John's kids, Beth, Kayce and Jamie.

Set in modern-day Montana, the Dutton family made their way west in the late 1800s. Building an empire and legacy that John Dutton and his kids, are struggling to hold onto. Old rivalries die hard, with new ones on the horizon. In its fifth season, Yellowstone gives fans some of the best episodes to come out of the new-old West. These are the 10 episodes IMDb ranks as the best of the series.

10 "Going Back to Cali"

Season 3, Episode 4 (2020)

IMDb rating 8.5

Former drug dealer turned cowboy, Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) is taken under the wing of John Dutton at the urging of his grandfather Dick (Stanley Peternel) in Yellowstone. Despite having trouble in the beginning at the Yellowstone ranch, Jimmy learns the ropes of ranching and becomes a bronco rider. A dream seemingly ended after a bronco riding accident. Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) hits another roadblock that could put an end to his dreams of building another casino.

In "Going Back to Cali", John visits Jimmy in the hospital and offers to pay the young cowboy's medical bills if he promises to give up the rodeo. It's a promise Jimmy has a hard time keeping. Chief Thomas gets a cease-and-desist letter from Ellis Steele (John Emmet Tracy) for the casino. John and Governor Lynelle Perry (Emily Moniz) get closer, while a gang tries to take over John's ranch.

9 "Blood the Boy"

Season 2, Episode 4 (2019)

IMDb Rating 8.6

"Blood the Boy" starts with a flashback of a younger John and Jamie. John tells his young son that he wants him to leave the ranch for the East Coast to be a lawyer. Jamie wants to be a rancher like his father, but when it comes to John Dutton the family patriarch gets what he wants.

Chief Rainwater gets an unexpected visit from Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough) and his brother Teal (Terry Serpico) with an offer to put slot machines at the Painted Horse casino. An offer that Chief Rainwater refuses. Jamie makes a violent decision that could jeopardize everything John has worked for, while Jimmy makes a move from Yellowstone Ranch to the rodeo.

8 "Phantom Pain"

Season 4, Episode 2 (2021)

IMDb Rating 8.6

Recovering from multiple gunshot wounds, John disobeys the doctor's orders not to ride. Discovery of tribal relics at the site of Market Equities' planned development, but CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) offers to fund Chief Thomas' Paradise Valley casino if he lets the building continue.

Still on the mend, Jimmy leaves for the 6666 Ranch, while Jamie makes his own move purchasing land for himself in an effort to step into his own without John's help. Beth and Rip (Cole Hauser) try their hand at parenting after Beth takes in 14-year-old Carter (Finn Little).

7 "I Killed a Man Today"

Season 3, Episode 8 (2020)

IMDb Rating 8.6

Monica (Kelsey Asbille) goes behind Kayce's back and lets herself be used as bait to catch a serial killer, while Beth continues her vendetta against Schwartz and Meyer determined to see them bankrupt and run out of Montana. John continues to spend money he doesn't have on horses in the hopes it will put Yellowstone back on the road to its former glory.

After Monica's would-be killer is killed, she withdraws from Kayce not wanting to tell her husband what she did. Beth teams up with Market Equities CEO Willa Hayes (Karen Pittman) to help Beth ruin Schwartz and Meyer. Jamie gets a verbal offer from Willa to buy Dutton land Market Equities wants to build a ski resort.

6 "Meaner Than Evil"

Season 3, Episode 9 (2020)

IMDb Rating 8.9

Ranch hand Colby (Denim Richards) and his love interest Teeter (Jennifer Landon) are attacked by Wade (Boots Sutherland), sending Colby's bunkmates looking for revenge. After Beth's failed attempt to ruing Schwartz and Meyer, she learns that Market Equities is now its majority stakeholder and Willa fires Beth.

Rip and Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) kidnap Walker (Ryan Bingham) and take him to Kayce, who refuses to kill Walker. Jamie tracks down his biological father Garrett (Will Patton), who spent time in prison for killing Jamie's mother, but it doesn't go planned. "Your mother sold her body for drugs, and I killed her for it," Garrett tells Jamie.

5 "Sins of the Father"

Season 2, Episode 10 (2019)

IMDb Rating 9.0

Yellowstone's Season 2 finale is an emotional one, with John flashing back to a heartfelt moment with his dad John Sr., played by Dabney Coleman. Dan (Danny Hutson) has a fateful encounter with some intruders working for the Becks. The Duttons and the Becks are heading for a showdown.

Beth is still licking her wounds after being fired from Schwartz and Meyer, while Kayce goes looking for his kidnapped son, Tate (Brecken Merrill) Kayce sneaks into Malcolm's home and kills Teal. Rip avenges Colby and Tetter's assault.

4 "Enemies by Monday"

Season 2, Episode 9 (2019)

IMDb Rating 9.0

In Enemies by Monday, Jimmy finds out his grandfather died after being attacked by men Jimmy owed money to. Monica is wrongly accused of shoplifting and detained, and it's Beth who comes to her rescue.

As things between the Becks and the Duttons take a dark turn, Kayce and Monica's son Tate is caught in the middle of the growing feud. Jamie finds out he's going to be a father after meeting with his ex-girlfriend Christina (Katherine Cunningham). Malcolm makes his move to force John's hand by kidnapping Tate. Monica is humiliated during a strip search at a downtown boutique.

3 "Resurrection Day"

Season 2, Episode 7 (2019)

IMDb Rating 9.2

Jamie's still dealing with the fallout from his murder of Sarah Nguyen (Michaela Conklin), who promised to expose Jamie's dirty dealings behind John's back. Jamie enlists Rip's help to make the killing look like an accident.

Beath learns first-hand how dangerous the Becks are when she's assaulted in a brutal and violent scene that leaves viewers shocked. Jamie continues to spiral in the aftermath of Sarah's murder, leading John to offer his son a chance to return to the ranch.

2 "The World is Purple"

Season 3, Episode 10 (2020)

IMDb Rating 9.2

Chief Thomas' problems continue to mount, beginning with the murder of one of his casino workers. Dan gets a visit from Teal and an officer who inform Chief Thomas' loyal right-hand man that the casino's liquor license has been suspended. Malcolm pays Beth a visit at Schwartz and Meyer, urging Beth to convince her father to stop the building of Chief Thomas' casino.

The Becks are playing hardball with the Duttons and Chief Thomas, ramping up the threats. Monica returns to Kayce in an attempt to reconcile, while John discovers Jamie at the top of a hill with a rifle. Fortunately, John stops his son in the Season 3 finale. The Dutton family is under attack from all sides.

1 "Half the Money"

Season 4, Episode 1 (2021)

IMDb Rating 9.3

The Season 1 premiere starts with a bang – literally, and no Dutton is safe. Kayce rushes John to the hospital after the elder Dutton is shot multiple times. After an explosion, a bloody Beth steps outside Schwartz and Meyer to an apocalyptic scene. Tate shoots a man attacking his mother in their safe house.

Kayce is wounded in a shootout with the suspects. John is on the mend, and Beth suspects that Jamie is behind the attacks. Rip, Lloyd, and the ranch hands are out to avenge the attacks on the Duttons. Though John is discharged from the hospital, he has a long way to go to fully recover.

