Last night saw the finale of Yellowstone, but one thing that's for sure is that we will be getting more of Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton. We know that Reilly and Cole Hauser have closed deals to reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in a spin-off series, but the circumstances of that show just became a little bit clearer after the explosive finale.

Prior to the airing of the final episode of Taylor Sheridan's Western saga, Reilly took to Instagram to pay tribute to Sheridan's work, adding that "whatever the future holds", she was grateful for the seven years spent working on the series.

“I’m so deep into another role at the moment about another land worth fighting for in the UK. But across the pond, the finale is happening tonight of the show. Whatever the future holds this is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years. Words cannot convey how I feel about the people I got to work and create with over the seasons. I have made true lifelong friends. The support from the crew and the trust and dedication of the cast. The words I got to say and the woman I got to inhabit. It changed me. It lit me up. It challenged me in every way possible and I will forever be grateful for it. For Taylor Sheridan who took a chance on me and continued to write her in ways I got to feel on fire as an actor. Thank you Taylor.”

Kelly Reilly Was Always Keen for More Beth Dutton

Image via MTV Entertainment Studios

Speaking to Collider's Carly Lane prior to the release of the final season, Reilly admitted she would have loved to continue playing Beth, and confirmed that if Sheridan was involved, she would listen.

“There’s a lot of rumor mill over the years, so much stuff that’s just not true that’s been written and you’re like, ‘Where has this come from?’, she said. "Until Taylor Sheridan comes to us both— he’s written every single word we’ve said for seven years —and [if] he’s inspired to write something for us, then great. And if not, this is a beautiful ending .”

Yellowstone can be streamed on Peacock. Yellowstone spin-off The Madison and the Beth & Rip spin-off are both in the early stages of production, while 1923, the Yellowstone prequel, returns in February 2025.

