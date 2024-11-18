The gloves are officially off in Yellowstone, and the battle between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is set to reach its most explosive and emotionally charged chapter yet. After the shocking revelation that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was murdered in a plot orchestrated by Jamie and Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), tensions within the Dutton family have reached a boiling point. The second episode of Season 5B wasted no time setting the stage for the sibling confrontation fans have been anticipating.

When Beth stormed into Jamie’s office, her suspicions about his involvement in their father’s murder were answered by Jamie's cowardice. Jamie’s refusal to look her in the eyes only confirmed her worst fears, prompting a series of slaps that served as a visceral expression of her grief and rage. On her way out, Beth also body-slammed Sarah, marking her territory and announcing to the world that it's war.

According to Bentley, the final episodes are going to deliver a dramatic showdown that will leave fans on the edge of their seats, as he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jamie is in a place where he’s dangerous because he’s unpredictable. He’s taken a big, wild swing, and if this doesn’t go well, he knows it’s probably over.”

Wes Bentley Has Struggled with Jamie's Story

Reflecting on his approach to Jamie, Bentley admitted that the character’s emotional weight has been difficult to shake after years of playing him. “Jamie’s self-loathing, emptiness, and lack of identity make him such a tough character to embody,” he explained. “It’s really hard to let that into my world and figure out when I’m feeling that way and when he’s feeling that way.”

Despite the challenges, Bentley noted that the stakes this season have pushed him and Reilly to greater heights opposite each other. Bentley also hinted at how Jamie’s life might evolve in the absence of John, whose demanding expectations shaped much of his son’s identity.

“It’s more dramatic and more intense than it has ever been. The stakes are higher than ever—they don’t chill out. They’re not making peace. We’re going right into that feeling of danger. For Jamie, everything he’s done in life has been tied to John,” Bentley said. “Without him, Jamie’s a lost soul. What does he become when he’s free of John? What’s his fight about now? Those are the questions we’ll explore.”

Yellowstone currently airs at 8 PM on Sunday evening on Paramount Network, and on Monday nights at 10 PM on CBS. The final season currently is not available to stream, but the first five seasons can be watched on demand on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the final, explosive season of Yellowstone.

