Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone has changed the scope of television in so many ways. It’s fresh and exciting, bringing forth new ideas to the screen and introducing complex storylines and equally intricate characters — but it’s also quite intense at times. Yellowstone doesn’t hold back when it comes to violence and dramatically heavy scenes, so it should come as no surprise that there are a handful of scenes that have come to be regarded as particularly memorable.

One significant scene early on in Season 2 involves Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), and while it’s not controversial in a violent sense, it is very mean and difficult to watch — not only for fans of the character, but fans of the show in general, given what it tackles. We're talking about the boutique scene, in which Monica calls her sister-in-law, Beth (Kelly Reilly), for help when she’s accused of shoplifting, and Beth in turn causes mass destruction in the boutique in response. It’s a moment that's known for being one of Beth's most badass scenes, but there are deeper layers that make it one of the hardest to stomach.

Monica Experiences Discrimination in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2

In the Season 2 episode “Enemies By Monday,” Monica wanders into a local Montana boutique to shop and is immediately questioned by the store’s owner (Allison Dunbar). As an Indigenous woman, Monica immediately realizes what's going on when the owner continues to stand and watch her as she browses through the racks of clothing. Annoyed by this, Monica decides to leave and move on to another store, but she’s stopped by the owner and the store’s security guard, who insist on looking through her purse. She refuses, informing them that they can only go through her belongings if they have a warrant.

The sales clerk calls the police, and in retaliation, while she's being detained, Monica calls Beth, which is never a good sign. Monica simply tells Beth she needs her help, and though Beth does ask why, she doesn’t call Kayce (Luke Grimes), Monica's husband. She doesn’t ask any other questions apart from inquiring about where Monica is. By now, Yellowstone viewers are very well acquainted with what Beth Dutton is like when you cross her or hurt someone she loves, so it doesn’t look good for the shop owner when Beth arrives on the scene — especially when she reveals that Monica is her sister-in-law, and therefore a Dutton, and the owner visibly pales at this information.

Beth eventually discovers Monica in a fitting room in the midst of a violating and unnecessary strip search, and immediately calls out not only the employees of the boutique but the officers as well, even taking pictures of the situation after the police claim that Monica “volunteered” to be searched. As Beth rightfully points out, the situation doesn’t look voluntary at all. Once the cops leave, Beth quietly locks the door and declares that she is going to “shop” before smashing a glass display case. She continues to break and smash various items and displays around the boutique before setting her sights on the owner, whose name she reveals to be named Veronica. As it turns out, the pair went to school together, so Beth takes the opportunity to embarrass Veronica, pointing out cosmetic surgery she’s had done, and then forcing her to strip down in the middle of the store. It’s only thanks to Monica’s intervention that Beth relents in her retaliation. Monica finally confronts Veronica, saying: “I didn’t steal from you and you know it. You judged my skin. Just say it.” Veronica admits this to be the truth, and apologizes. While it doesn’t ease the pain she’s just put Monica through, it does prove her innocence — not that viewers ever questioned it.

Monica and Beth Have an Important and Heartfelt Moment in This 'Yellowstone' Scene

During the altercation, as Beth is messing with Veronica and humiliating her, Monica intercepts and says, “Doing it to her doesn’t undo what she did to me.” It's an exchange that perfectly represents the type of person Monica is. After all that she's just been through, despite having not done anything to warrant it, Monica doesn’t want to see the same thing done to Veronica. She was content to leave when the cops did, and would have, had Beth not locked the door to commit some minor property damage first. But this specific line also plays into a later scene with Monica and Beth when they’re having a drink at the bar together afterward.

Monica has always been a bit of an outsider in the Dutton family, marrying into it through her relationship with Kayce. The fact that Beth is willing to help her, no questions asked, and goes to such extreme measures to ensure Monica got justice, shows a new side of the pair’s relationship. From this moment on, there's a notable shift in their dynamic. Beth isn’t a super warm and fuzzy person, but we do see her open up to Monica more in the wake of this scene. At the bar, Beth says that Monica has a kind soul, and she thinks that is what set Veronica off. She claims Veronica saw someone younger, better, and prettier, and hated her for it: “You’ll forget about her in a few weeks, but she’ll never forget you forgiving her.” While Beth's revenge won't undo what happened to Monica, it will make her understand what it feels like, and that had been Beth’s goal all along.

The scene is a difficult one to watch as a result of the discrimination Monica experiences, and it it wouldn't be the first or last time Yellowstone navigated these topics, but it remains one of the show's most memorable and heartwrenching moments. Beth’s way of handling things isn’t always the cleanest, and it’s certainly not the kindest, but it does allow her and Monica to open up to one another — and for Monica to truly feel like a part of the Dutton clan.

