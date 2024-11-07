As Yellowstone nears its series finale, speculation abounds regarding a potential spin-off focusing on the fan-favorite characters Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton, played by Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly. With Kevin Costner's departure from the series, the spotlight has truly fallen on Rip and Beth as the heads of the Dutton family, but with only eight episodes left, and a lot still to unfold, their story surely has more to be told. The duo recently sat down with Collider’s Carly Lane to talk about the final season and set the record straight on where they stand with the show’s future and if they’re open to reprising their iconic roles in a new chapter.

While the idea of a Rip and Beth-led spin-off has certainly gained traction among fans, Hauser emphasized that nothing is set in stone just yet and that the duo had other projects to work on. “Well, like you just said, it’s conversations, there’s nothing in stone,” he said. “Obviously, Kelly’s gone off to do another show. I’m going off to do stuff and right now, our focus is to sell this show that we’ve put our heart and soul into the last 34 months."

Hauser added that the show was still fresh in their minds, having only wrapped in September, and that the press whirlwind is still in full flow. His focus for now is on how the audience feels about the end of this story, not the continuation into another.

"We just finished it about a month and a half ago, and here we are in New York. So, I’m excited about seeing what the audience thinks of what Taylor’s put together. There’s some magical scenes, not just between us, but with all the characters, and everybody kind of has a moment to go through their final journey on the show. So, that’s what I’m focused on and what I care about, and then down the road, if there’s something that happens, surely I would welcome it.”

Kelly Reilly Would Do More 'Yellowstone' If Taylor Sheridan Writes It

Reilly echoed Hauser’s sentiments, reflecting on the many rumors that have surfaced over the years. For her, any continuation of their storyline would have to come directly from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, but if there's nothing more, then she's content with finishing the "beautiful" story that's been written. She told Collider:

“There’s a lot of rumor mill over the years, so much stuff that’s just not true that’s been written and you’re like, ‘Where has this come from?’ Until Taylor Sheridan comes to us both—he’s written every single word we’ve said for seven years—and he’s inspired to write something for us, then great. And if not, this is a beautiful ending.”

For both actors, the focus remains on bringing Yellowstone to a satisfying close. With the final season wrapping up, Hauser and Reilly are proud of the work they’ve done and the story they’ve told. Still, they haven’t completely ruled out a future with Rip and Beth, but it’s clear that they would only consider it if it’s a project Sheridan is passionate about and willing to develop further.

Yellowstone returns to Paramount for its final season on Sunday, November 10. Stay tuned to Collider for the rest of Lane's chat with Hauser and Reilly.

