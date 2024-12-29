Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Yellowstone Season 5 finale.

Yellowstone has become a cultural phenomenon since its premiere in 2018. Focusing on the Dutton family — led by Kevin Costner’s John Dutton — the show follows their lives as they navigate the responsibilities that come with the job of owning the Yellowstone ranch. From corrupt politics to family drama, even murder, Yellowstone weaves an intriguing web, and at its core is a colorful cast of characters that hold it all together. Each one stands out for their own reasons, but two characters in particular undeniably steal the show: Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). The fiery lovers make up one of the most entertaining pairs on the show with their long and intense history and steamy chemistry.

As Yellowstone was winding down its fifth season, many viewers speculated whether a Beth and Rip spin-off should be next in Sheridan's universe. Before the finale, however, it was confirmed any longer that a Beth and Rip spin-off is officially in development, with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan in the writer’s seat. No further details are available as of yet, but there’s no denying these two characters more than deserve their own spin-off series. In fact, it may be overdue.

Beth and Rip Have a Long History Together on 'Yellowstone'

Not only do Beth and Rip have a complex relationship that spans Yellowstone’s five seasons, but canonically, the pair have known and loved one another for many years. Beth and Rip’s love story started when they were just teenagers. After murdering his own father in self-defense, and losing his mother and brother to the man's abusive ways, Rip is taken in by John Dutton to work for him as a ranch hand. He and Beth immediately find themselves drawn to one another, and the ranch provides them more opportunities to spend time together, which allows their relationship to flourish. They go through a lot in just their teen years alone, with Beth eventually becoming pregnant with Rip's child and seeking her brother Jamie’s (Wes Bentley) help in getting an abortion. This decision goes awry, and Jamie ends up allowing the doctors to give Beth a hysterectomy, sterilizing her, and taking away her choice to become pregnant again.

For years, Beth keeps the existence of her pregnancy a secret from Rip, which drives a bit of a wedge between them — not to mention the personal trauma that Beth is already working through at such a young age. But these glimpses into Beth and Rip’s past and history together alone prove how good their spin-off will be. It’s likely that fans will want a spin-off revolving around present-day Beth and Rip, but we'd be remiss in not pointing out that the series should also jump back to their younger selves. Since Yellowstone often delivers flashbacks, it would be a nice way to fully color in the current Dutton family story, both past and present.

Beth and Rip Now Have a Fresh Start Away From the Yellowstone Ranch

Season 5 Part 2 begins with the shocking death of John Dutton, which leaves the fate of the Yellowstone Ranch up in the air. With John no longer around to run the ranch, the Dutton children are left to decide what to do with it. While they'd love to own it and carry on the legacy of it themselves, they simply don't have the funds to do so. In between grieving the loss of their father, Kayce (Luke Grimes) tells Beth he's hatched a plan that will allow their land to live on and retain its legacy: selling to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), and the Broken Rock Reservation, for $1.25 an acre, totaling to $1.1 million. It's a bold move considering there are buyers who would offer them hundreds of millions, but as Rainwater has been one of their only true allies throughout the years, and since the agreement will fulfill the promise their ancestor once made to return the land to its original owners, Kayce and Beth feel this is the best move. They all have the same goal in mind, which is to protect the sanctity of the land, and Thomas Rainwater will do just that.

But with the Yellowstone no longer in the hands of any of the Dutton children, what does that mean for Beth and Rip and their upcoming spin-off? Well, as we see in the finale, Beth and Rip move to their own plot of land in Dillon, Montana for a fresh start. Their new home doesn't have as many tourist attractions, and they're even able to ride their horses down to the local saloon. It's a calm and serene new life they've made for themselves, one so different from their time on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. A spin-off could focus simply on their new life in Montana, and adjusting to a new life that isn't constantly held back by the responsibilities of running the original ranch. That being said, it will likely be hard to fully distance themselves from the place they called home for so many years, and since Thomas Rainwater promised them they'd always be welcome there, it's likely we haven't seen the last of the Yellowstone. But it would be nice to see a Beth and Rip storyline that is solely their own and isn't weighed down by the decades of bloodshed the land has seen. This is their chance for a happy ending — or as close to one as a Dutton can get.

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Are Up for a ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off