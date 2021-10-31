Just when you thought that the days of the “Wild, Wild West” were over, Yellowstone takes you on a trip packed with cowboys and outlaw types. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the series focuses on the brimming conflict involving the Dutton cattle ranch, a native reservation, and land developers. With a captivating narrative, Yellowstone weaves in themes of family values, romance, dirty politics, and human nature at its worst. Three seasons and counting, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his growing brood are still at it, with some interesting characters feeding into the storyline as the plot thickens. You know what they say, a show is only as good as its cast — at least, that’s what we say. So, it's worth taking a closer look at all the players in this complicated tale.

1. John Dutton (Kevin Costner)

It’d be a crime to start with anyone other than the patriarch of the Dutton clan, whom the story has as the owner of the largest ranch in the USA. John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is what you would call a “son of the soil”. Born and bred in Montana, he comes from a long line of ranchers, which explains his sense of duty to the land. Alongside his somewhat dysfunctional family, he is constantly involved in one war or the other to hold on to his heritage. Much like it is in any war, it’s beginning to take a toll on him.

This isn’t Costner’s first rodeo when it comes to Western productions, seeing as he played Jake in the 1985 movie, Silverado. Some of his more well-known roles were in The Bodyguard, Bull Durham, and The Untouchables.

2. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes)

Marred by his time as a US soldier in Pakistan, Kayce is the youngest of the Dutton siblings and is considered somewhat of a “chosen one” since his father has been grooming him to inherit the ranch. However, there is a major strain on their relationship, stemming from the fact that his loyalties are divided. On one end, he’s torn between his duty to the reservation — his wife’s ancestral home — and the ranch he grew up on. Altogether, he’s quite a complex and layered character with truckloads of inner turmoil.

You’ve probably caught Luke Grimes in movies like American Sniper, Into the Ashes as well as the Fifty Shades franchise.

3. Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly)

She may not want much to do with the ranch itself, but Beth Dutton is ready to take off the gloves when her family is involved. Kelly Reilly embodies this role perfectly with an air of ruthlessness and boldness that intimidates most people around her. Needless to say, when she’s needed back home, it does not take much for her loyalty to kick in. In the process of it all, she gets into a few personal kerfuffles of her own. An interesting side-story to look out for is Beth’s back and forth romance with Rip Wheeler. It’s just as chaotic as it is adorable.

The English-bred actress has also appeared in movies like Eden Lake, Black Box, and Citizen Gangster.

4. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley)

He’s not quite like the other Duttons, and whether that’s a result of nature, nurture or a lack thereof is still up for debate. One defining characteristic Jamie wears like a badge is his need for his father’s approval. With even more tension than what you’d find between Kayce and John, Jamie's relationship with his father is far from ideal. In fact, some may say that he is grossly underappreciated by most of the family, considering how attuned his entire life has been to the survival of their business. Altogether, he’s an interesting one to watch, especially as his desire to forge his own path increases.

Bentley was catapulted into the spotlight after his role in the 1999 movie, American Beauty. He also played Seneca Crane in The Hunger Games and appeared in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

5. Roarke Carter (Josh Holloway)

A trouble maker from the onset, Roarke is a hedge fund manager whose aim is to make some money at all costs. The very air around him carries a certain arrogance which assures viewers that he knows exactly how to get his way and is willing to get his hands dirty in the process. To that end, he teams up with an equally dubious Willa Hayes to contend with the Duttons, tooth, and nail. Here’s a fun tidbit: he’s the person on the receiving end of Beth’s ballsy “You're the trailer park, I'm the tornado” line, and there’s a lot more verbal warfare between them as the plot thickens.

Josh Holloway obviously knows his way around an antagonistic role, and for some, it’s impossible to see him as anyone other than Sawyer in Lost. He also played notable roles in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and Colony.

6. Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser)

He may not legally bear the Dutton name, but it is evident that John, and the rest of the family, consider him as kin. A lot of that can be credited to the fact that John Dutton “talked him off the ledge” after his whole world came crashing down. In his teen years, his father brutally murdered his mother and brother; fortunately, Rip managed to kill him before he could snuff him out too. It was at that crucial point in his life that John took him into his fold and even gave him the honor of wearing the Yellowstone brand on his chest. Besides his blind loyalty to John, there's his “will they, won’t they” entanglement with Beth Dutton, and the soft spot he has for Jimmy, the new ranch hand he’s taken under his wing.

Born into showbiz, Hauser has been in the acting scene for quite some time with productions like Transcendence, Pitch Black, and Olympus Has Fallen to his name.

7. Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White)

Apparently, John has a habit of giving people a second chance at life, and in that spirit, he brought Jimmy Hurdstrom into the fold. The young man was formerly a professional thief and is suddenly thrown into this world of cowboys, cattle, and horses. Between the choices of going to jail for a long list of “no-no’s” and becoming a part of Yellowstone, he has no choice but to make the ranch his new home. Helping him learn the ropes is Rip who, as earlier mentioned, develops a soft spot for the guy. Only time will tell if Jimmy will eventually become the “badass” cowboy Rip believes he could be.

Besides his role in Yellowstone, White is also known for the parts he played in The Twilight Zone, How to Get Away with Murder, and Manhattan.

8. Monica Long Dutton (Kelsey Asbille)

More than just Kayce’s wife or Tate’s mom, Monica has earned her place as a character in her own right. It is no secret that her loyalties to Broken Rock and her relationship with the Duttons are a recurring cause of friction throughout the show. However, as she comes into her own, the character develops her own story by lending her voice to the plight of indigenous women. In a nutshell, she’s a layered and multi-pronged character that’s caught in the middle of the Dutton drama.

Avid fans of One Tree Hill, Teen Wolf, and Pair of Kings should recognize her instantly.

9. Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham)

Though John Dutton has more than his fair share of enemies, his most consistent rival is Chief Thomas Rainwater. He’s a casino owner as well as the Chief of Broken Rock, who's driven by a searing passion to help his people. At the center of his agenda is the aim to reclaim his ancestor’s land — which happens to be surrounding the Yellowstone ranch. Needless to say, he does not see eye to eye with the Dutton Patriarch. Making their relationship, even more, Montague and Capulet-esque (without the double suicide) is the fact that Monica is married to a Dutton, yet he still attempts to use that to his advantage.

Birmingham himself often leans into his Native American roots by playing roles like Billy Black in the Twilight Saga, Virgil White in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and George Hunter in Banshee.

10. Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill)

Talk about being born into a whole lot of drama. Bottom line, Tate is no stranger to the dangers that come with being a Dutton. Even though he’s just a child, he’s already viewed as a worthy pawn in the battle for the land that his ancestors (on both sides) consider rightfully theirs. Regardless, he still has an air of innocence about him which you'll see in the way he looks at his dad through superhero goggles. Needless to say, that is probably one of the reasons he wants to grow up to be a cowboy. Another great thing about this character is that he creates an avenue for people to see the softer, more nurturing side of John Dutton.

This is Merrill's first major role, however, he plays the lead in the 2021 movie, We All Got Up to Dance.

Other Notable Characters

Sure, these characters may not be at the center of the action, but they are worth taking a closer look at as the story unravels.

1. John Dutton Sr. (Dabney Coleman)

In a sober moment, John Dutton Sr. makes an emotional appearance in a brief flashback. It may have been for a few minutes, but Dabney Coleman’s appearance is deep and meaningful.

2. Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough)

Perhaps one of the most dubious and bloodthirsty villains on the show, this antagonist, alongside his brother, plans to take down all contenders in the battle for the land surrounding the Yellowstone ranch.

3. Willa Hayes (Karen Pittman)

Here’s yet another antagonistic character that’s worth keeping an eye on. She’s in league with Roarke Carter to destroy the Dutton family legacy.

4. Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston)

He’s a local businessman who is also looking to cash in on the land near the Dutton family ranch. Needless to say, his character butts heads with John more than once.

5. Ryan (Ian Bohen)

Made popular by a chaotic bar brawl scene, Ryan is one of John’s ranch hands whose loyalty eventually gets him wholly accepted into the Dutton fold.

6. Angela Blue Thunder (Q'orianka Kilcher)

Gearing up for a bigger role in the coming season, Angela is no doubt a villain in disguise. She was hired by Rainwater to make Broken Rock a better place, but only time will tell if she has her own agenda.

7. Teeter (Jennifer Landon)

Teeter is a colorful new hire whose work ethic, reckless mannerism, and rantings earn her a spot as one of the guys. However, she's still unapologetically feminine when the occasion demands it.

8. Colby (Denim Richards)

Another ranch hand sucked into the dangerous drama surrounding the Dutton’s ranch, Colby has some interesting dynamics with Teeter.

9. Caroline Warner (Jacki Weavers)

A fresh new villain joining the long list that the Duttons have amassed over the past seasons, Caroline promises to be a formidable foe. There is most likely going to be some sort of partnership between her and Roarke in the next season.

