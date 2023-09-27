The Big Picture Yellowstone's CBS debut brought in an impressive 6.6 million viewers, with the number rising to nearly 7.5 million when accounting for delayed viewing.

Yellowstone never fails to impress when it comes to viewership numbers, but this time around it comes with a pleasant twist. Last week the Taylor Sheridan-created series made its CBS debut and brought in an impressive 6.6 million viewers. The number rose to nearly 7.5 million when accounting for three days of delayed viewing via VOD, DVR, and other platforms. While the series is quite popular and has high rewatch value, a report in Variety reveals that “around 50% of those viewers had never seen the cable drama before,” and the other half was made up of fans who know the antics of Dutton family well and tuned in for a rewatch.

Yellowstone revolutionized cable TV and brought back the Western genre with a dramatic twist all coming out of Sheradan’s creative mind. It first premiered on Paramount Network, in 2018 with 2.8 million viewers and over time gained much fanfare and critical acclaim with Season 5 opening to an audience of 8.8 million in November, last year. And when the WGA and SAG strikes cleared out the network’s scripted programming this fall, the executives decided to put the Yellowstone re-runs on CBS, which led to the acquisition of new viewership.

Furthermore, the report states that approximately 1 million of those premiere night CBS viewers were “broadcast only,” meaning these viewers do not subscribe to cable and wouldn’t have had access to the series on Paramount Network before the CBS run. Set in Montana the neo-western series was a hit among fans right from the start. It chronicles the story of the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

The Legacy of the Dutton Family

As the series progresses, we see them in conflicts with people who want to encroach on the ranch. The series does a great job of depicting the period it's set in by showcasing the struggles of Native Americans, upholding the harsh realities of the cowboy life as well as the violence and the battle against progress. Sadly, given all the behind-the-scenes drama the series will come to an end with the impending second part of Season 5.

Over the course of five seasons, the series cast Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, Kathryn Kelly and Moses Brings Plenty among others.

Yellowstone will continue airing double episodes on the channel on Sundays or you can stream it on Peacock Premium.