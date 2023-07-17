As actors unite with writers to combat unfair wages and other unfavorable working conditions in Hollywood, the combined impact of the double strike is generating increasingly significant repercussions, leading to unprecedented transformations throughout the entire industry. The effects of the SAG-AFTRA strike are being keenly felt by CBS, prompting the network to take action by revamping its TV schedule for the upcoming fall season. In what appears to be a strategic move to bolster its content lineup amidst the strike-induced scarcity, CBS is acquiring several shows for its platform, including Paramount Network's immensely popular hit series, Yellowstone, which is currently airing its fifth and final season.

CBS' original fall schedule released earlier in May included a return of most of their scripted shows. However, with the return of those shows now being indefinitely delayed due to the strikes, CBS is making up for their absence by importing Yellowstone which it twill air, beginning from the very first episode. The network will air edited versions of the hit Western series removing profane language not allowed on broadcast TV. Yellowstone will air on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and on nights when there is an NFL double-header, subsequent episodes will air at 9 p.m, per Deadline.

Other Paramount+ Shows Imported By CBS

While Yellowstone is the biggest name to hop on to CBS, it is not the only show shipped onto the network to fill the gaps. CBS has also imported a familiar title SEAL Team which originally premiered on CBS before shifting over to Paramount. The series, which was recently renewed for Season 7, revolves around the personal and professional lives of the members of the United States Navy's elite special operations unit. The show will pick up from Season 5 on CBS airing in the 10 p.m. time slot on Thursdays. Also included from Paramount+ is FBI True, a show which offers viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the perils and challenges of detective work, highlighting the risks that law enforcement officers face. FBI True is set to air on CBS Mondays.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: ’1923’ Season 2 Filming Delayed by Writers Strike

In a different programming move, CBS has decided to combine reruns of the popular comedy series Ghosts with episodes of the original U.K. show that served as the inspiration for the CBS version. Viewers can enjoy two consecutive episodes of the U.K. Ghosts on Thursdays right after a repeat of the US version. As expected, CBS' new fall lineup is chockfull of unscripted content including Loteria Loca, Raid The Cage, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

Here is a look at CBS Revamped Fall Schedule:

Monday

8 p.m.: Lotería Loca

9 p.m.: NCIS reruns

10 p.m.: Paramount+ original TBD

Tuesday

8 p.m.: Big Brother

9 p.m.: FBI True

10 p.m.: FBI repeats

Wednesday

8 p.m.: Survivor

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Thursday (early fall)

8 p.m.: Big Brother

9 p.m.: Buddy Games

10 p.m.: The Challenge: USA

Thursday (late fall)

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon reruns

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts reruns

9 p.m.: Ghosts (U.K. series)

10 p.m.: SEAL Team

Friday

8 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night/Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

9 p.m.: Raid the Cage

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods reruns

Saturday

8 p.m.: Encores/sports

10 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sunday (NFL singleheader weeks)

7 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.: Yellowstone (two episodes)

10 p.m.: Big Brother

Sunday (NFL doubleheader weeks)

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

9 p.m.: Yellowstone

10 p.m.: Big Brother