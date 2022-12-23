The holiday season is in full swing as people all across the world spend time with their friends, family, and loved ones. While the most wonderful time of the year allows us all to try and connect, it also means that many series and shows are not going to be topping the priority list as family dinners are planned and last-minute presents are bought. Luckily for fans of Paramount+'s neo-western series Yellowstone, they will not need to worry about missing an episode on Christmas day as it has been announced that the series' Season 5 midseason finale will not be airing this Sunday, December 25, and will instead arrive a week later on New Year's Day.

The fifth season debuted on the Paramount Network with a two-hour special event back on November 13. Since then, the series has been releasing new episodes weekly every Sunday. The next episode, titled “A Knife And No Coin,” will be its eighth episode and will also serve as the series' midseason finale. For people that might want to have the show on during the holiday, Paramount will be airing a Holiday Marathon consisting of not just Yellowstone but also the other series that makeup Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan's universe as it will feature the first episode of the newly premiered 1923 and episodes one and two of fellow prequel series 1883. The marathon will take place on Christmas Day starting at 10 a.m. ET/PT.

Season 5 of Yellowstone premiered with great numbers as it remains one of the most acclaimed and popular series on TV. The debut of the newest season saw the series draw in 12.1 million viewers on the Paramount Network, which meant that the show had more viewers than even House of the Dragon's highly-anticipated HBO debut. The three series set in the Yellowstone universe are just some of the projects that Sheridan has either worked on or is currently working on for Paramount+. Other series include Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.

The Story And Team Behind Yellowstone

Co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the story of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the rest of the Dutton family, who control the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, or simply The Yellowstone, the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Boarding this ranch is an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivals, all of which put the ranch in constant conflict. The series chronicles the shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect that is fostered in the titular ranch. Both Sheridan and Linson also serve as executive producers on the series.

The expansive all-star ensemble cast that joins Costner includes Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The fifth season also features the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast. In addition to starring in the series, Costner joins Sheridan, and Linson as executive producers alongside Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. Yellowstone is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Episode 8 of Yellowstone, “A Knife And No Coin,” will premiere on the Paramount Network on Sunday, January 1, at 8 p.m.